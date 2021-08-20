George, Amal Clooney Headed For $570M Divorce After Months Of Fighting, Per Reports

George Clooney and Amal Clooney live a relatively quiet life for an extremely famous couple. George only has kind words to say about his wife at press junkets, so there’s no reason to think their family of four is about to be ripped apart. Telling an accurate story has never stopped tabloids, however, so there are loads of reports about infighting and lawyers. Here are some divorce stories Gossip Cop has debunked about the Clooneys.

Going On A Break

According to Woman’s Day, George has had it with marriage. He’s rushed from Amal to live with Rande Gerber. A source said Gerber “made it clear that if George needs somewhere to stay, even for a few days if discussions over their marriage become too intense he is more than welcome to stay in Malibu with him.” This was little more than a bait and switch story. It promised details on Clooney moving out, only to backtrack. Instead, The Michael Clayton star was thinking of moving out. George and Amal are still living together, so this whole narrative was bunk from the start.

Living Separate Lives

New Idea reports that George’s busy schedule left the Clooney house divided. George was set to work in Australia later this year, and Amal was not happy about it. An insider explained that Amal may just bring the kids “to Australia – and let George contain the chaos when they’re running riot on the movie set and getting under people’s feet. If George wants to save their marriage it’s best he goes along with it.”

The tabloid couldn’t decide if the Clooney’s were fighting over differences or George’s schedule, so it tried to make the story about both. George recently called Amal “the smartest person in every room she walks in. I am always very proud to be standing next to her.” Those aren’t the echoes of a marriage on the brink, so Gossip Cop busted the story.

Stir-Crazy

Clooney was deliberately clogging up his schedule just to get away from Amal, or so reported the National Enquirer. He’s begun buying up tons of real estate just so he could get out of quarantine, and it was as if George was desperate for attention. This story somehow came about because Clooney, an actor, was taking acting jobs. The story’s proof, a recent French real estate purchase, wasn’t really news at all. Clooney has an extensive property portfolio, so buying French land is just business as usual.

Divorce On The Table?

In a familiar narrative, Life & Style claimed that the Clooneys were suffering under the weight of George’s travel bug. A source explained, “George would rather be in the States with his American friends, whereas Britain is home to Amal. He’ll disappear to LA and New York for weeks.” The couple couldn’t even agree on where to send the kids to school. This story came out before quarantine, so it was pretty much debunked by COVID-19 alone. The couple spent a year in tight quarters, and it sounds like it went as swimmingly as possible. They did not get divorced, so Gossip Cop was right to bust the story.