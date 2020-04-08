George And Amal Clooney ‘Drifting Apart’ Over Living Situation?

Truth rating: 0

By Laura Broman |

Are George and Amal Clooney “drifting apart” over where they should live? One tabloid this week says so, but it’s not true. Gossip Cop can set the record straight.

“Amal & George: Drifting Apart!” reads a headline in the latest issue of Life & Style. An unnamed “source” is quoted as saying that the Clooneys’ marriage is suffering some “tension” over a disagreement on where to live. Amal, according to this supposed insider, prefers to live in England, where they had renovated their Berkshire estate back in 2018.

Meanwhile George, allegedly, would rather move back to Los Angeles. “As he gets older, George wants to be closer to family and friends,” the shady insider tells the tabloid, adding that “he’s fixed up his bachelor pad in Studio City and has even got Julia Roberts, Rande Gerber and Cindy Crawford trying to persuade Amal to pack her bags.” Amal, however, reportedly has “never liked LA” and “finds many of the people, including a few of George’s friends, to be fake.”

This story is just silly. The article begins with a headline that claims the couple is “drifting apart,” but spends then immediately switches to less extreme language and just says the disagreement is “causing tension.” But there’s no reason to think that that’s true: the Clooneys have been married for nearly six years. Why would this question of where to live suddenly be an issue now? Just because both their UK and US residences have undergone renovations in recent years, that doesn’t mean they’re fighting over where to live.

This rumor, along with the more general Clooney divorce rumor, is a popular theme for tabloids, and Gossip Cop has debunked it plenty of times before. Back in 2017, the same tabloid ran a story insisting that George was moving his wife and kids to their LA home full-time “for security reasons,” but his spokesperson told Gossip Cop exclusively that “they’ve never left LA” because “they live in London AND LA,” meaning that they continue to split their time between the two homes.

Last November, we busted a New Idea story claiming that the couple were “living separate lives” due to George’s heavy work schedule and Amal’s supposed dislike of “following him around the globe and unsettling the children.” Of course, her own career as a human rights lawyer takes her around the world as well. This story was obviously false, having come just two months after they celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary together.

An article from Woman’s Day this February likewise reported, falsely, that the couple had barely seen each other over the past four months. On the other hand, Gossip Cop had recently been told by a George Clooney rep that they had been living together in London while he filmed his upcoming movie, The Midnight Sky. Obviously, the Clooneys are doing just fine with their globetrotting family and none of these tabloids have any idea what they’re talking about.