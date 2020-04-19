Truth rating: 0

With Senator Bernie Sanders ending his presidential campaign and endorsing Joe Biden, the former vice president is now the de facto Democratic presidential nominee for the 2020 race. But over the past couple of years, one tabloid has suggested another potential challenger to President Trump: George Clooney. Gossip Cop has debunked the laughable claim not once, but twice.

In March of 2018, Woman’s Day reported that Clooney was considering a bid for the presidency. The previous month, George and his wife Amal had donated $500,000 to the “March for Our Lives” rally against gun violence and announced they would attend the demonstration at the end of March. An supposed insider told the magazine that “Trump’s presidency has taught George that you don’t need to have experience in politics to be elected president,” adding that he had “turned down all movie offers lately” to clear his schedule for the upcoming campaign season.

Gossip Cop dismissed the silly story. A source close to the actor assured us it wasn’t true, and Clooney had even shot down the rumor himself in the past, saying, “I don’t think actors should be president” and adding that the U.S. should never “have someone famous in office” again. Clooney is known as a celebrity activist and frequent Trump critic, but that doesn’t mean he wants to take over the position himself.

Despite how transparently ridiculous this article was, Woman’s Day brought it back in June 2019. This time, the tabloid claimed that Barack Obama was encouraging Clooney to run for president, as if that could somehow give this absurd rumor more credibility. The former First Family had recently visited the Clooneys at their villa in Italy, and the magazine decided it could only be a sign that Clooney was planning to throw his hat in the ring. “George wants to change the future for his twins,” said another unnamed source.

Gossip Cop once again confirmed with our source close to the star that the rumor is bogus. But again, you don’t have to take it from us. Clooney has dismissed this story multiple times in the past, saying that he’d rather have “someone who knows how to make policy” in the Oval Office than a celebrity. “I’ve been asked that for almost 20 years now and the answer is just no,” he said another time, adding that he had “every interest in being involved from the outside.” It’s obvious that Clooney is not trying to follow in Trump’s footsteps as an inexperienced outsider to the political world.

