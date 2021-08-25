Gossip Cop

Baby Buzz

George And Amal Clooney Welcoming Baby No. 3 After Renewing Vows?

M
Matthew Radulski
10:00 am, August 25, 2021
George Clooney in a black suit with Amal Clooney in a green outfit
(Elisabetta Villa/Getty Images)

George Clooney and Amal Clooney welcomed twins in 2017. Ever since then, folks have speculated about a potential third Clooney baby. Neither seems all that interested in expanding their family, but then again, George never seemed interested in marriage, either. Here are the latest rumors we’ve heard about the Clooneys adding another member to their family.

Dad Once More

According to OK!, George confessed that he and Amal were expecting a baby for his 60th birthday. An insider said “George has let his inner circle know he plans on being a dad again,’ and the timing was ideal. The Clooneys were on a trial separation, but the baby would bring everyone together. George and Amal were planning to let the twins name the baby.

George and Amal never separated, and both speak highly of one another. This story came out in December, and George turned 60 on May 6. No third baby has arrived, and Amal is not pregnant. Gossip Cop was right to debunk this story, for it’s completely false.

Vows Renewed,Baby On The Way

Last June, New Idea reported that George and Amal had renewed their vows at Lake Como. An eyewitness said, “word on the street is that it was a vow renewal, but it also looked like they had something extra to announce.” Amal’s baby bump betrayed the surprise: They must be having another baby. A source concluded, “If she’s pregnant they’d be overjoyed — the twins have been pestering her for another sibling!”

This story came about because the Clooneys held a party at their Lake Como villa. By all accounts, this was just a regular party, not a vow renewal. Amal’s dress did have a bump in the middle… because that’s the style of the dress. Neither are interested in a third baby, so this story was bogus.

‘Bursting With Joy’

OK! was recently at it again. It believed George and Amal Clooney were once again expecting twins after Amal was spotted sporting a baby bump in Lake Como — sound familiar? An insider said that the couple “appeared to be bursting with joy.” The source added, “Amal’s said to be past her first trimester, and she’s already starting to show, so soon enough, everyone will know.”

They were definitely bursting with joy: George and Amal were vacationing in paradise. This tabloid confused a poofy dress for twin babies. A rep for the couple denied the latest pregnancy rumor, so Gossip Cop disregarded this story. George and Amal Clooney have made it clear that they’re happy with two children, so you shouldn’t expect any more.

