George And Amal Clooney ‘Trapped In Quarantine Hell’?

Has George and Amal Clooney‘s marriage reached a breaking point while quarantining together? That’s one tabloid’s story. Gossip Cop investigates.

George And Amal Clooney Have ‘Lockdown Meltdown’?

According to a recent report from the Globe, tensions have been rising between George and Amal Clooney. The tabloid insists that the couple has been “so much at each other’s throats during the coronavirus lockdown that pals fear the simmering bad blood will boil over into a $500 million divorce.” The magazine explains that the couple hasn’t been able to cope with being so close to each other all the time, because they’re just so used to living apart.

An inside source spills to the tabloid that “these past few weeks have been hell on earth for the Clooneys! George is not taking well to being bossed around and Amal’s finding it suffocating and tedious having to clean up after him.” The source continues, calling George a “grown kid” that just watches tv all day, stuffs his face, and talks on the phone with his friends. According to the tabloid, Amal is sick of cleaning up after him.

Close Quarters Driving George Up A Wall?

The tabloid explains that ongoing renovations to their home have made quarters even tighter, and the couple just can’t take it anymore. What it all comes down to, the magazine explains, is personality differences. While George is used to the bachelor life, Amal is more grounded and expects George to be more responsible. Additionally, between the couple’s four homes spanning three different countries, the insider concedes that “they’ve always had the luxury of unlimited space from each other when they needed it.”

That being said, the source admits that “ultimately, neither of them wants a divorce, but they’re so set in their own ways and have a tough time compromising over the issues that bug them about each other.” And finally, despite the many claims insisting divorce would be the most likely outcome, the insider ends on the following, more positive note: “Once they take a step back and consider what’s been upsetting them, they’ll be able to get along and start over.”

George And Amal Clooney Headed For ‘$500M Divorce Nightmare’?

So, is it true that George Clooney is dying to get away from his controlling wife, Amal? Absolutely not, and it’s insane how often tabloids report this despite a complete lack of evidence.

This article was particularly unconvincing. For the better part of a two-page spread, the tabloid makes it seem like George and Amal absolutely can’t stand one another. The magazine describes so much animosity that had been building for so long, that it’s hard to see why this version of George and Amal had ever gotten married in the first place.

And yet, out of nowhere, the tabloid does a 360-degree spin in the last paragraph. The magazine was seemingly covering for the fact that it had just lied for two pages straight, by insisting the couple is most likely going to stay together. Clearly, the tabloid was preparing for the very likely event that the Clooneys do not separate, on account of their having no reason to do so.

Old Story For The Tabloids

Besides, it’s hard to count just how many times Gossip Cop has debunked this story. Additionally, last year Gossip Cop debunked a nearly identical story from New Idea, claiming the Clooneys were headed for a $500 million divorce. And finally, Gossip Cop caught the Globe with its pants on fire a month ago, pushing a very similar story that George was feeling claustrophobic and planning a getaway from Amal. Clearly, trouble in the Clooneys’ marriage is a popular tale for the tabloids, but that doesn’t make the story any more true.

