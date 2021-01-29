George And Amal Clooney Save Marriage After 'Make-Or-Break' Talk?

George Clooney would be the first to admit that he never saw himself settling down, yet he and Amal Clooney have now been married for over six years. Tabloids frequently report the two are arguing or on the verge of splitting up. This week, the two reportedly had a conversation that saved the marriage. Gossip Cop investigates.
According to New Idea, “things are back on track for” George and Amal Clooney. Friends told the tabloid “they’ve been working hard… in the hope of avoiding a very expensive divorce.” The two had been living separate lives for months” before “finally sitting down for a ‘make-or-break’ talk.”
A source says “Amal was ready to walk as George hasn’t been around, but seeing the kids so happy over Christmas really brought things into perspective.” Amal “gave George a list of what had to change if he wanted to avoid a split,” and the two have been working on it ever since. The article concludes by saying her paramount concern is that George needs “to spend more time with the kids and look after them for at least two hours every day.”
In order for a couple to get “back on track,” it first needs to be in peril. The Clooney’s have been happily married for years. George recently said, “There is no question that having Amal in my life changed everything for me.” This story is just a way for the tabloid to cover its tracks on previous stories about the two breaking up, but it contains no legitimate information about the couple.
The little details of this story demonstrate how it’s bogus. It claims the Clooney’s have “been spotted out on romantic walks” because it’s on Amal’s “long checklist,” but it uses a photo from 2017 as proof. We also see the stock tabloid phrase “living separate lives,” which is a good sign a story is made-up.
This very tabloid has claimed the Clooney’s were "living separate lives" all the way back in November of 2019. That story came a month after the tabloid said George had dumped Amal on their anniversary. Just one month ago, it claimed Amal had dumped George, so clearly, this tabloid has a very difficult time keeping its own story straight.
This story about reconciliation is a way for New Idea to correct its narrative without ever having to admit it’s done nothing but make-up stories for years. The Clooney’s are on track, but they were never off it in the first place. This tabloid has no real insight into their lives, so Gossip Cop can confidently disregard this story.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.
Caitlyn Jenner, Sophia Hutchins Getting Married? What We Know
Now We Know Why Michael Strahan Hasn’t Been On ‘Good Morning America’
YNW Melly: Everything You Need To Know About The Rapper’s Double Murder Case
Report: Whoopi Goldberg ‘Bullying’ Co-Hosts On ‘The View,’ Might Be Forced On A ‘Break’