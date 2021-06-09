Gossip Cop

 by Ariel Gordon
Celebrities

George And Amal Clooney Living 'Separate Lives,' 'Divorce In The Cards'?

A
Ariel Gordon
June 9, 2021
George Clooney in a suit holding hands with Amal Clooney in a green dress
(Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Are George and Amal Clooney headed for a big split after living separate lives for months? That’s what one tabloid was saying last year. Gossip Cop investigates.

George And Amal Clooney’s Marriage ‘At A Breaking Point’?

Early last year, Life & Style insisted that George and Amal Clooney’s marriage was “a lost cause.” While George Clooney once said their family motto was “pick good fights,” the magazine alleges “most of the duo’s recent fights have been with each other.” The previously inseparable couple hadn’t been spotted together in five months and sources close to them were beginning to fear the worst.

According to the tabloid’s insider, “They’ve been leading separate lives for months, and when they’ve been together lately, they often don’t sleep in the same room due to their many disagreements. It’s sad.” So what are they fighting about? Well, the publication alleges that their living situation has become a major point of tension. “George would rather be in the States with his American friends, whereas Britain is home to Amal. He’ll disappear to LA and New York for weeks,” the source explains.

The magazine also suggests that the couple can’t agree on where to raise their children. “Amal wants them to go to posh private school near London, where they’re currently based, while George would like to see them educated in the U.S.” But the magazine suggests that George is done hearing Amal out. According to the report, George has been making renovations to his LA home to accommodate the twins living there full-time. “He hopes once Amal sees how amazing it is, she’ll have a change of heart. The problem is, she has a successful career in the UK, which she refuses to give up,” says the insider.

George Clooney ‘Misses His Old Bachelor Life’?

So, is it true that George and Amal Clooney’s marriage is on its last leg? Not at all, and the couple still has one of the most adored romances in Hollywood. In the year since this article was published, the Clooney family did take to the United States to quarantine and subsequently wasn’t spotted out together because of the pandemic. That being said, if anyone was uncertain about the state of their marriage, George dispelled any doubt when he opened up to Today about parenting with Amal.

“There are some people, their goal was, ‘I have to have children.’ Mine wasn’t. I wasn’t looking at life, going, ‘My life will be unfulfilled without children.’ I felt like I had a pretty full life,” George explained in March. “Then I met Amal and realized that my life had been pretty empty. And then when you throw these two kids in there, then suddenly you realize how incredibly empty it was.”

Obviously, George and Amal’s marriage is doing just fine. It’s even been reported that the family is spending the twins’ birthday this weekend on their Lake Como property in Italy. Clearly, the tabloid saw an opportunity in the Clooneys’ lack of public sightings and decided to concoct a wild story where George and Amal are secretly separated. Obviously, the publication needs to check its sources because the couple is doing just fine.

The Tabloid On Celebrity Separations

It’s worth noting that Life & Style has been caught lying about celebrity separations before. Last year, the tabloid tried again with the Clooneys, claiming George and Amal were going through a “trial separation.” The magazine also tried a similar story with Reese Witherspoon, insisting she and her husband were “living separate lives.” Then the magazine said the exact same thing about Felicity Huffman and William H. Macy. Since none of these claims amounted to anything, it’s clear the tabloid isn’t strict about keeping it factual.

