Truth rating: 0

By Laura Broman |

For some reason, the gossip industry loves pushing a narrative of Amal and George Clooney getting over their marital strife – not just having marriage drama, but overcoming it – by having more children, as if that’s a healthy thing to when your marriage isn’t working out. These stories assume, wrongly, that the Clooneys have marriage problems to begin with. Here are a few rumors that Gossip Cop has busted over the past year or so about the Clooneys “saving” their marriage by having more kids.

In early January 2019, the Globe reported that George and Amal had cancelled a “billion-dollar divorce” and were planning on having another baby. The tabloid claimed that the spouses’ “different lifestyles” had nearly caused them to split, but had managed to work it out: “Amal has agreed to give George more space, and he’s agreed to make more time for Amal and their twins,” a so-called insider told the publication. This source went on to say that the couple had renewed their vows and were getting ready for Amal to get pregnant again via IVF. Gossip Cop busted the story on multiple counts: at no point in the preceding months had the Clooneys shown any sign of dissatisfaction or drama with each other, and, furthermore, George stated in an interview a couple of years earlier that he’s “done” having kids.

Later that July, Star published a similar story alleging that the actor and human rights lawyer had “saved” their marriage by having another set of twins. Amal was three months along, reported another questionable insider, and was waiting to make the pregnancy public for at least a couple more. George was apparently planning on taking time off from acting in order to parent full time, and the tabloid even contended that Clooney had asked President Obama to be the godfather of these hypothetical twins. Gossip Cop once again pointed to the multiple interviews the Clooneys have done in which they say they’re not interested in having more kids. Plus, it’s been eight months since then and still no birth or even a pregnancy announcement.

Life & Style’s turn came a month later, with the tabloid making its own claim that Amal was pregnant, once again with twins, and once again their “marriage problems” were over as a result. The couple, a dubious source claimed, had come “closer together” at the news after a “rocky period” of distancing due to scheduling conflicts. “They’re not arguing as much,” the tipster reported. “It seems like a spark has been reignited in their marriage.” This article also suggested that Obama had been tapped to play godfather, with other celebrities such as his wife Michelle, Meghan Markle, and Brad Pitt joining in the pre-birth preparations. Gossip Cop debunked the ridiculous claim by reaching out to a spokesperson for George, who confirmed for us that it was utter nonsense.

Finally, NW came in earlier this month to claim that the Clooneys brought their marriage back from the brink by deciding to have a third child via IFV. Gossip Cop shot down this story too, for exactly the same reasons as the others. Why do tabloids seem to think this would be a healthy way to repair a marriage? And why do they insist on continuing to push this obviously false narrative?