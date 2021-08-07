Report: George And Amal Clooney ‘Bursting With Joy,’ Expecting Another Set Of Twins

Are George and Amal Clooney expecting twins again? That’s the story one tabloid is pushing this week. Gossip Cop investigates.

George And Amal Clooney Share ‘Big Baby News’?

This week, OK! reports George and Amal Clooney are expecting twins again! According to the report, the Clooneys were spotted having dinner in Lake Como. The tabloid insists Amal was sporting a baby bump. The magazine provides a picture and speculates she’s in her second trimester. An inside source insists the couple “appeared to be bursting with joy” on their outing. But the tabloid claims it has exclusive information as to why the couple appeared so joyful.

(OK!)

“The buzz is they’re having twins again,” an insider dishes. “Amal’s said to be past her first trimester, and she’s already starting to show, so soon enough, everyone will know.” The outlet alleges the Clooneys shared the news with their friends at an intimate dinner party in Italy. “That’s when they made the big announcement,” the source muses, “George was giddy with excitement and couldn’t wait to tell everyone.” According to the snitch, the news “was met with well-wishes all around. George was so proud, and Amal was glowing.”

The insider goes on, “This is something both George and Amal really wanted, but at her age, there was no guarantee,” adding, “They told the twins on their birthday. Ella’s been begging for a baby sister, so they’re all hoping for at least one little girl.” The tipster then reveals the new twins’ godparents: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. “They’ve already asked the Sussexes,” insists the source, “They’re on the same page about human rights and so many other big issues.”

On a final note, the source admits the Clooneys’ marriage hasn’t always been perfect. “There were rumors they were considering divorce, but they got through the crisis,” the source attests, “They are a united front again.” The insider gushes, “George loves being a dad, it makes him feel young again. George can’t imagine his life without his children, and he knows how lucky he is that he didn’t miss out on this.” The source concludes, “He says it’s by far the best part of his life.”

George And Amal Clooney Name Sussexes As New Twins’ God-Parents?

Okay, so let’s unpack this. The picture that the tabloid alleges shows Amal with a baby bump proves absolutely nothing. Tabloids love to claim famous women are expecting when their stomachs appear anything other than flat. The truth is, Amal looks completely normal in the photo. She definitely looks more like she’s wearing a poofy dress than pregnant with twins, and the cover adds a photo of her from when she was pregnant with her twins four years ago to trick readers.

Furthermore, we doubt anyone actually close to the couple is spilling their information to the tabloid. But most telling is the fact that a representative for the couple has come out and denied the rumor. There’s absolutely no truth to this report, but we shouldn’t be surprised.

An Old Hat For The Tabloids

This isn’t the first time OK! has run a story like this about the Clooneys. Back in 2018, the tabloid claimed the Clooneys were having twins again. Then the outlet alleged the couple was arguing over whether or not to adopt a child. The magazine even reported the couple was pregnant back in December after an a alleged “trial separation.” Obviously, OK! can’t be trusted when it comes to George and Amal Clooney.

