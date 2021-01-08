The Truth About Gene Simmons’ Cow Tongue

Although this was an era before Twitter and viral memes, it's safe to assume this was the kind of story that floated among KISS fans everywhere. And Simmons seems more than happy to be the subject of rumors. When asked by Rolling Stone how he felt Miley Cyrus' tongue compared to his, he defensively remarked, "It was OK. But that was a girl's version. It's like girls' basketball. It's as good as girls get at basketball. But you can't play with the guys."