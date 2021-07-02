Gossip Cop

Honest Celebrity News & Gossip

Image of Gen Z wearing skorts on TikTok Lifestyle OMG Gen Z Just Discovered Skorts & We Have Some Words

The latest trend is none other than my go-to outfit on the playground circa 2002. Hold onto your pockets, millennials; skorts are back.

 by Melanie A. Davis
Carrie Underwood on the left, looking at laughing with Mike Fisher Celebrities Carrie Underwood Hoping Las Vegas Residency Can Help Save Marriage?

Did Carrie Underwood take a Las Vegas residency gig to save her marriage? That’s what one tabloid is claiming this week. Gossip Cop investigates the story. Residency In Vegas To Save Marriage? The National Enquirer is reporting Underwood and her husband Mike Fisher are on “thin ice,” forcing the country singer to take a residency […]

 by Cortland Ann
Willie Nelson in a black jacket and hat Celebrities Report: Willie Nelson’s 2021 Tour To Be His Last Due To Health ‘Complications’

Is Willie Nelson planning his farewell tour? One report says the upcoming tour will be the “Rainbow Connection” singer’s last. Gossip Cop investigates. ‘On The Road Again — One Last Time!’ According to the National Enquirer, Nelson is hitting the road for the last time. The 88-year-old icon is reportedly eager to get back touring […]

 by Matthew Radulski
Phylicia Rashad at a film premiere in an all black outfit. Celebrities Phylicia Rashad Net Worth: How Rich Is ‘Clair Huxtable’ Now?

From TV to Broadway, find out Phylicia Rashad's estimated net worth and how she amassed her wealth.

 by Deb Taylor
Lifestyle

OMG Gen Z Just Discovered Skorts & We Have Some Words

M
Melanie A. Davis
5:15 pm, July 2, 2021
Image of Gen Z wearing skorts on TikTok
(@TallLivingTiny and @BubbyBaee/TikTok)

Gen Z-ers have recently rediscovered the tummy-flashing, barrette-wearing, “futuristic baby” look of Y2K. As a result, millennials are asking the question: are we that old? Apparently, yes.

The latest “new” trend Gen Z has adopted is none other than my go-to outfit on the playground circa 2002. Hold onto your pockets, millennials; the mullet of all pant wear is back.

Skirts…That Are Shorts?!

Last month, TikTok user @TallLivingTiny shared a “mindblowing” discovery with the internet. “You know how we get excited about dresses with pockets? Hang on, I gotta show you this,” she says, standing to reveal a floral print denim miniskirt. 

Then, in a move millions of ’80s and ’90s babies did on the daily, she flipped her skirt up to reveal a pair of matching shorts underneath. “Skirts…that are shorts! *mind blown emoji*” 

@talllivingtiny

Felt cute might delete later 😂 #shortskirt

♬ Stuck in the Middle – Tai Verdes

The Word You’re Looking For Is “Skort”

Unsurprisingly, millennials were quick to let @TallLivingTiny know that those skirt-short combos actually have a name. Others tested their own young ones to see if they knew about the infamous “skort.”

“What’s it called?” Asked one mother on TikTok after buying her daughter a skort at Costco. “I don’t know,” the child shrugged.

@bzhumor

We are old 😭😭 #skort

♬ original sound – 🐝BZ

“You have to remember, to young millennials and Gen Z, anything that happened before the year 2000 did not exist to them,” one pre-2000 baby commented.

Siri, play “Everybody Hurts” by REM.

As Divisive As The Skorts Themselves

Now, I have some fairly fond memories of my skort collection. One that comes to mind is a red and gray plaid number I rocked throughout my entire Avril Lavigne Let It Go phase. 

As one TikTok millennial puts it: “Skorts that you wear whenever you’re trying to look fancy, but you’re still a tomboy and want to hang upside down on the monkey bars?” Yes, exactly those. Skorts were versatile, functional, cute and convenient. 

@tattooedmamaof5

#stitch with @talllivingtiny this generation is DOOMED!!! #SKORT #fyp #foryoupage #tattooedmamaof5 #90skids #90sthrowback #TikTokGGT

♬ Stuck in the Middle – Tai Verdes

Nevertheless, other older gals are not as excited to see this trend reemerge. “I was cool when y’all brought back the ’70s. I’m cool with the ’80s. But do you know how traumatized I was by those things as a child?”

“-sighs in old person- Just bury me now,” another user commented.

But love them or hate them, skorts seem to be sashaying their way into the fashion scene yet again. Gen Z-ers might not understand how decrepit the rest of us feel right now, but fear not, ’90s babies – their turn to feel old is coming soon enough. 

And at the end of the day, we all put our skorts on one short pant leg at a time.

More Style Stories:

GenZ Loves These Y2K Fashion Trends, But Millenials Hate Them

Here’s How All Body Types Can Rock The Summer’s Biggest Trends

5 Tips To Easily Organize Your Closet With What You Have, According To The Experts

  • ©Copyright 2021
  • For details on Quillt's privacy and cookie policies, please visit our privacy policy page.