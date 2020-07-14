Gemma Chan, Dominic Cooper Engaged?

This tabloid in particular is terrible at reporting the truth. Gossip Cop busted OK! just a few weeks ago for reporting that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were leaving LA and moving to New York. The claim was laughable for innumerable reasons, we found. A day later, we debunked that same outlet’s claim that Julia Roberts and her husband Danny Moder were arguing over where to live. Gossip Cop couldn’t help but roll our eyes at the tired narrative and deemed the tale false. There are tons of better places to get celebrity gossip than this outlet, which we’ve proven time and again is a complete liar.