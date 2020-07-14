Gemma Chan, Dominic Cooper Engaged?

Has Dominic Cooper proposed to his girlfriend of one year, Crazy Rich Asians star Gemma Chan? A tabloid reported this as fact late last year. Gossip Cop decided to wait for additional information to come out before passing judgement, and in the meantime, we discovered quite a lot about the couple.
Gemma Chan and Dominic Cooper supposedly became engaged last year according to OK!. The outlet reported that The Preacher actor had found “The One,” with so-called “friends” of Cooper insisting he was beyond ready to walk Chan down the aisle. Not only was Cooper ready to propose, this “pal” claimed, he’d already popped the question. “Dominic asked her to marry him and she said yes, no hesitation,” the source said. “It’s clear they both want the same thing, so why wait?”
While some may say that a little over a year is a short span of time to go from meeting someone to being determined to marry them, Cooper was apparently not worried about those naysayers. Cooper allegedly insisted that he didn’t need “more time to decide,” since none of his previous relationships, including his six-year relationship with fellow actress Ruth Nega, “could never measure up to what he has with Gemma.”
Chan and Cooper couldn’t be more sympatico, the source maintained. “They’re on the same page about everything, including their desire to have kids,” snitched this almost certainly fake “friend,” before adding “They want to marry as soon as possible so they can start building their lives together."
Though Gemma Chan and Dominic Cooper seem to be taking some pretty big steps as a couple, including possibly moving in together, and entangling their personal lives further than ever, there has been no announcement of an engagement by either party in the over seven months since this article was published. In fact, no other reputable outlets carried this report.
Chan and Cooper are believed to be self-isolating together during the coronavirus pandemic and recently the couple helped deliver 80 meals to the NHS staff at Charing Cross Hospital. While it would appear that Cooper and Chan are definitely going strong, there is zero reason to believe that the two became engaged last year. This is yet another tabloid exploiting interest in a couple to sell their lousy magazines.
This tabloid in particular is terrible at reporting the truth. Gossip Cop busted OK! just a few weeks ago for reporting that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were leaving LA and moving to New York. The claim was laughable for innumerable reasons, we found. A day later, we debunked that same outlet’s claim that Julia Roberts and her husband Danny Moder were arguing over where to live. Gossip Cop couldn’t help but roll our eyes at the tired narrative and deemed the tale false. There are tons of better places to get celebrity gossip than this outlet, which we’ve proven time and again is a complete liar.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.