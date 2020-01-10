Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood Having Marriage Crisis Over Miranda Lambert?

Truth rating: 0

By Andrew Shuster

Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood are not having a “marriage crisis” over Miranda Lambert, despite a ridiculous tabloid report. Gossip Cop can debunk the story. There’s zero truth to it.

According to the Globe, Brooks wants to team up with Lambert for a concert tour, but his wife is so enraged by the idea that their 14-year marriage is in major trouble. A supposed source tells the outlet, “Trisha is insanely jealous of Garth’s intense interest in Miranda. She’s furious with Garth because she knows Miranda is a notorious man-eater who has a history of trying to get her hooks into married men.”

Gossip Cop should pause her to note that Lambert has been married to NYPD officer Brendan McLoughlin for nearly a year. Even if the tabloid’s story were true – which it isn’t – that would mean the country songstress would want to dump her husband to pursue Brooks. The scenario is absurd.

Still, the alleged insider says Yearwood “feels humiliated” by how much attention Brooks is giving to Lambert, adding, “Trisha gets tired of him talking about her.” The unknown tipster goes on to say that Brooks “flattered Miranda endlessly” when they both performed at Loretta Lynn’s birthday in Nashville last year. “He asked Miranda if she wanted to collaborate on a song and said his dream is for them to do a stadium tour.”

Yearwood joined her husband on his last tour, but according to the suspicious source, he’s now telling her “they shouldn’t tie their careers so closely together.” “She’s furious over how close Garth’s grown to Miranda,” adds the seemingly phony insider. “She’s incredibly insecure. They’re fighting so much about it, it’s left their marriage hanging by a thread.”

The tabloid’s story is utter fiction. For starters, there’s zero indication that Brooks has asked Lambert to team up on any sort of tour. Despite both being country music stars, the two don’t seem to know each other particularly well. In fact, Lambert actually slammed Brooks for lip-syncing during the CMA Awards back in 2017. If anything, there might be some awkwardness between the two.

Just a few weeks ago, Yearwood opened up about her marriage to Brooks during an interview on Good Morning America. The singer said they’ve maintained a strong marriage all these years because they make each other a “priority.” She added, “You have to make it a conscious effort to make sure that you put each other first, and we do that… We’re friends at the end of the day, and we enjoy each other’s company and like being together.” The couple is going strong.

Meanwhile, this wouldn’t be the first time the Globe has tried to create fake problems between the country star couple. Back in October, Gossip Cop busted the tabloid for falsely claiming Brooks was divorcing Yearwood for being too controlling. The spouses didn’t split three months ago, and they’re no closer to breaking up now.