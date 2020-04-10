Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood Fighting Amid At-Home Benefit Concert?

Truth rating: 0

By Laura Broman |

Did Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood have a huge fight in the leadup to their at-home charity concert? One tabloid article this week says so, but the story isn’t true. Gossip Cop can debunk it.

According to a dubiously-sourced National Enquirer piece, the country music power-couple were “at each other’s throats” in the days leading up to their virtual live concert on CBS on April 1. “They fought about every aspect of the CBS show and weren’t being discreet about it during rehearsals!” a supposed “insider” tells the outlet. Brooks was reportedly “frustrated” at his wife’s alleged “insistence on choosing every song for the TV show.”

“They couldn’t even agree on what kind of health precautions they needed to take,” the suspicious tipster continues. “By the time rehearsals were finished, Trisha and Garth weren’t even speaking to each other.” More “sources” also alleged that the couple’s marriage is in a “downward spiral” and that Brooks is “ready to walk.” Brooks is “used to being in charge,” a so-called “friend” reports, “but at home, Trisha has a very definite idea of what their lives should be, and Garth is expected to agree.” The shady insiders add that the couple’s supposed fight before the concert may be the “last straw” for their marriage.

In looking into this story, Gossip Cop finds that nothing about it is remotely true. First of all, we’re not sure what the tabloid means by “rehearsals” or Yearwood’s supposed “insistence on choosing every song.” The CBS special was literally called Garth & Trisha: Live By Request! and consisted of the singers taking requests from viewers in a performance they described as “just very loose and very much for the people.”

Yearwood did not choose the songs, the audience did, and while there may have been rehearsals to set up equipment and test audio they obviously weren’t rehearsing the songs they would sing. Yearwood also spoke positively of her husband while promoting the concert, describing him as “a really wonderful source of strength” for her. Their marriage is obviously not on a “downward spiral.”

This isn’t the first time a tabloid has falsely reported marital strife between Trisha Yearwood and Garth Brooks. Last October, the Globe, the Enquirer’s sister publication wrote that their marriage had “exploded” in constant fights. That outlet, too, falsely painted Yearwood as a control freak. Gossip Cop debunked that story, as well as one earlier this January from the same tabloid claiming that they were having a “marriage crisis” over Brooks “chasing” Miranda Lambert. In reality, the couple continues to be happily married for going on 15 years now.