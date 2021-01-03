Top Garth Brooks/Trisha Yearwood Story Of 2020: Divorcing Over Miranda Lambert

Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood have been married since 2005, but the longevity of their marriage hasn't kept the tabloids from speculating that the union might be coming to an end. One tabloid insisted that fellow Miranda Lambert was somehow threatening the pair's marriage. Gossip Cop investigated the rumors at the time, but decided to take a second look at the tale to double-check our judgement.
In January, the Globe ran a cover story about Brooks and Yearwood’s “marriage crisis.” The two were apparently in trouble because Brooks wanted to team up with Lambert for a major tour. Yearwood supposedly “feels humiliated” that Brooks would choose to tour with lambert instead of her and all the fighting “left their marriage hanging by a thread." A source said,
Trisha is insanely jealous of Garth's intense interest in Miranda. She's furious with Garth because she knows Miranda is a notorious man-eater who has a history of trying to get her hooks into married men.
The suspicious source went on to call Yearwood "incredibly insecure" and claimed the "She's In Love With The Boy" singer was "furious over how close Garth's grown to Miranda," adding, "They're fighting so much about it, it's left their marriage hanging by a thread."
Gossip Cop busted this story at the time for so many reasons. No such tour was ever planned. Lambert is married to a former NYPD officer and is not the "maneater" this tabloid makes her out to be. She also called out Brooks for lip-syncing once, so if anything there would be tension between those two.
Plus, Yearwood and Brooks have been married for over fifteen years now, so it’s safe to say they understand each other. Yearwood did an interview just a few weeks before this story came out saying she and Brooks are “friends at the end of the day, and we enjoy each other's company and like being together." This story was as wrong as wrong gets.
Brooks and Yearwood did not get divorced. In fact, the two recently hosted a holiday special for CBS. Brooks released a new album entitled Fun as well. Lambert has remained in the eyes of the tabloids. She had been on a solo tour, but that has since been delayed due to COVID-19.
The Globe just could not leave Brooks and Yearwood alone this year. In an especially crass story, it said the two had given up weight loss because “fat’s where it’s at.” This was a straight-up fat-shaming story that said the two were too weak-willed to ever deny a desert.
In another bogus country music story, it claimed Lambert’s ex Blake Shelton had turned into “groomzilla” while he prepared his and Gwen Stefani’s wedding. Shelton and Stefani are waiting to see how COVID-19 plays out before they plan anything. We also busted a story about the two of them fighting over a prenup, for more legitimate sources say the prenup is going swimmingly. This tabloid simply has no real insight into the realm of country music and prefers drama to reality.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.
Report Claims Miranda Lambert Has A 'Baby On Board'
Miranda Lambert Mourns The Loss Of Beloved Dog Waylon
Miranda Lambert Saved Marriage With Pregnancy?
The Truth Behind The Heavily Rumored Divorce Between Joel And Victoria Osteen
Garth Brooks And Trisha Yearwood Divorcing? The Latest Update