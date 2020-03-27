Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood Crash Facebook Live With Free Concert

By Brianna Morton |

Garth Brooks and wife Trisha Yearwood totally crashed Facebook Live Monday night while streaming a free concert for millions of fans. The musical duo took requests and performed several emotional renditions of popular music, which drew so many fans, the app crashed several times. It just shows how in demand positive acts from people’s favorite artists have become during these difficult times.

Bringing Light To The Masses During A Dark Time

Since so many people are stuck indoors as we try to stop the spread of coronavirus, many entertainers are doing their best to keep people entertained. With many forms of entertainment cancelled or delayed, some stars are turning to social media to keep boredom at bay. While some, like Vanessa Hudgens, use it to make questionable statements about the coronavirus, others, like Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood, are using it to spread cheer.

The country music super-couple performed a free concert on Facebook Live called “Inside Studio G.” About 3.4 million people tuned in for it, which overloaded the system, causing it to crash several times. In order to continue watching, many people had to refresh their browser to get back into the concert.

Garth Brooks Gets Emotional Over The Pandemic

Brooks and his wife performed several hit songs, including “Amazing Grace.” While Trisha Yearwood sang that song, Brooks got a bit emotional, telling the viewing audience, via CNN, “We’re all in this together,” in reference to social distancing, a tactic used to slow the spread of coronavirus and to keep vulnerable communities safe from it. He added, seeming about the uplifting song, “I need this worse than anybody.”

The couple also took requests from their enormous audience. They sang the “Shallow” duet from the hit Bradley Cooper-Lady Gaga movie A Star Is Born. Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah” was also part of the performance. “Golden Rings,” by another country music couple, Tammy Wynette and George Jones, was also part of the virtual concert’s setlist.

A Country Music Duo For The Ages

Adding a bit of levity, Trisha Yearwood took her husband’s guitar at one point and played it for a bit. “I want to play. Do not panic,” she assured the audience, and maybe Garth Brooks as well, adding that this was all about having fun, not “being perfect.” Despite only lasting about an hour, the mini concert was clearly a hit. How could it not be with so many, much more than could fit in any stadium, tuning in?

