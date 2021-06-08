Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood Could Be Heading Toward A Big Career Change, But There’s A Catch

Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood have a special chemistry, and after the pair guest hosted an episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show last month, fans have been urging the country couple to start their own talk show. Those pleas came across loud and clear to Yearwood, though the Trisha’s Southern Kitchen star has one important caveat.

From Cooking Show To Talk Show?

Trisha Yearwood’s Food Network cooking show has delighted fans of the “Georgia Rain” singer since it first aired in 2012. Her easy charm and down-to-earth nature helped Trisha’s Southern Kitchen get off to a great start. Yearwood used some of that natural charm when she and husband Garth Brooks guest hosted the May 28 episode of The Ellen Show.

The country music duo were a joy to see working together, playing off each other with a camaraderie that bespoke the couple’s nearly two decades as spouses. It’s no wonder that the well-received appearance got fans of the two wondering what a talk show starring Brooks and Yearwood would look like. Fervor for the two is at an all time high, especially after the two hosted a quarantine concert that drew so many viewers, it temporarily crashed Facebook Live.

Trisha Yearwood’s In, But On One Condition

Yearwood talked in a recent interview with TalkShopLive about possibly hosting a talk show with her husband while promoting her latest cookbook, Trisha’s Kitchen. She pointed out that part of her agreement with Food Network when it came to starting her cooking show, which was when she and Brooks still lived in Oklahoma, she’d insisted on being able to film the show from home.

That would still be a requirement for her if she and Brooks, who now live in Nashville, were to start their own talk show, she explained. “The one caveat for me is it would have to be in Nashville,” she said, adding that she’d thought hosting The Ellen Show with Brooks was “really fun,” adding, “He and I had a really good time doing that together.” Despite their great experience hosting the show, which is filmed in Burbank, California, Yearwood didn’t want to move her whole base of operation.

Yearwood Won’t Be Parted From Her Beloved Nashville Home

“To be able to film the show then go home at night is important, so I would not say that it’s something we wouldn’t consider but I think they’d have to come to us.” There’s a lot of reasons why basing a talk show out of Nashville would work, Yearwood argued. “It would actually be easy for guests, especially artists, because so many people live here. Not just country artists, a lot of artists from all forms of music live in this town,” Yearwood said. “So I’m just sayin’, Nashville’s a cool city. Think about it guys, think about it!”

Obviously Yearwood takes quite a bit of pride in Nashville, so it’s no surprise that she’s loath to leave the place she’s come to call home. It’s also a testament to Trisha Yearwood’s star power that she’s able to make these sorts of demands and see them carried out to fruition. She and Garth Brooks would make wonderful talk show hosts, and now that at least one of them has publicly expressed an interest in going down that road, it’s only a matter of time before some network reaches out to them to make it a reality.

