Garth Brooks Shares How He Nearly Lost His Hand In Farm Accident

Garth Brooks and his legion of fans are relieved that his hand is in working condition after a close call at his Nashville area farm.
On a recent appearance of The Bobby Bones Show, Brooks and his wife Trisha Yearwood shared details on the accident. Thankfully his digits are still intact, but the damage was bad enough that the two had to postpone a Facebook Live preview of his new album Fun.
"I was loading the chop saw," Brooks explained. "Grabbed the back end of it, which is the safe end of it, and the damn thing collapsed on me ... when I felt it I didn’t want to see it so I took my right hand and just felt my left hand to make sure all my parts were there. Thank goodness I got lucky, everybody’s been so sweet ... it’s going to be black and blue for a while, but I got really, really lucky.”
“This is not the first time [he's had an accident]," added Yearwood. "It’s the only one that everybody knows about ... The last time he had like blood over his eyebrow. I'm like, 'What happened?' And he's like, 'Oh, I don't know, I'm fine, I did this a few hours ago, I'm sure it's fine.' He really needed a stitch, but he didn't get one. He’s careful, but stuff happens on the farm, so I’m always happy when he comes back with all his limbs.”
On October 21, Brooks and Yearwood posted a video on social media to announce that the Facebook Live appearance would be rescheduled to October 26. Brooks is seen wearing a large black glove on his left hand, leaving fans to wonder if the injury will have lasting effects on his musicianship.
But in a Radio.com interview, the singer told host Katie Neal that he had already returned to strumming the guitar days before the stream. Although he thinks he will lose the fingernail on his left ring finger, he said, "[My fingers] are gonna be sore for a while, but everything’s great."
For Brooks and Yearwood's entire chat with Bobby Bones, check out the interview below. Fun is out November 20.