Garth Brooks' Marriage Crisis, Reba McEntire's Relationship Woes, And This Weekend's Gossip

While it may have been a three-day weekend for some folks, the celebrity world takes no breaks. Gossip Cop continued to investigate and publish the latest rumors and stories. Here's what we reported on this past weekend.

Report: Garth Brooks And Trisha Yearwood's Marriage 'In Crisis'

Quarantine and subsequent lockdowns have been hard on a lot of people, and one outlet reports that it's been absolutely brutal for Brooks and his wife of 15 years. Their relationship is supposedly "dangling by a thread" after months of being stuck with each other for nine months. Here's what's going on with the country couple.

Blake Shelton And Gwen Stefani Fighting Over How To Decorate New LA Mansion?

Garth Brooks isn't the only country star reportedly struggling with their relationship. According to OK!, Shelton and Stefani are bickering after dropping over $13 million on a mansion. Insiders reveal that the engaged couple is “polar opposites in terms of their taste and preferences,” and the decor question is starting to wear on their relationship. What's really going on with the two musicians?

Report: Carrie Underwood, Mike Fisher's Marriage In Trouble Over Her 'Smothering' Kids

Star claims that the American Idol winner and her husband's disputes over how to raise their children are coming to a head, as Underwood's overbearing parenting is rubbing Fisher and her in-laws the wrong way. "It’s really affecting the dynamics of their relationship," a source close to the couple says. We checked in on the singer and former hockey player.

Oprah Winfrey 'Distancing Herself' From Prince Harry And Meghan Markle After Documentary Delayed?

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, and the iconic Oprah Winfrey, were supposed to work together on an Apple TV+ documentary about mental health, but it's been pushed back a suspicious number of times. Now, Oprah is being urged to step away from the couple, as she "can't afford the public backlash" that's surrounding the two. This is what's going on with the upcoming project and the three world-famous stars.

Report: Reba McEntire Could 'Risk Losing' Boyfriend Rex Linn With Controlling Behavior

The two were quite happy when they first began dating a few months ago, but it seems like things are a downward slide with the two. "When Reba and Rex aren't together, she drives him crazy with calls and texts," an anonymous tells Star. Here's what we found when we investigated the rumor and the couple.

