Garth Brooks Just Dropped The Cover Of His Long Awaited New Album 'Fun'

The album will feature an appearance from Brooks' wife Trish Yearwood on a cover of "Shallow" from the Bradley Cooper-Lady Gaga film A Star Is Born. Of course, Brooks admits that Yearwood is the true star of the cover song. He told People, "When a song is 99 percent Trisha Yearwood or 99 percent Lady Gaga, there's going to be a strong performance happen, and the two guys — no offense to Bradley Cooper, no offense to Garth Brooks — just kind of hang on in the song. They can call it a duet all they want, but the truth is, I'm riding the coattails of one of the greatest singers in music history."