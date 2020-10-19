Garth Brooks Just Dropped The Cover Of His Long Awaited New Album 'Fun'

Behold, country music fans: Garth Brooks has just tweeted the cover art for his upcoming album Fun, which drops November 20.
In an exclusive interview with People, Brooks shares the backstory on his Mona Lisa smile featured on the album cover. "I'd call [the expression] mysterious fun, mischievous fun," says the 58-year-old. "But here's the deal. Here come the chins. Here come the cheeks. I have fought the cheeks my whole life. My oldest daughter will fight the cheeks her whole life. It's a Brooks kind of thing. So, it's just cheeks and chins when I smile."
Fun is Brooks' first major release in four years—his last was 2016's Gunslinger. It's not that the country superstar necessarily took a break from music—two singles from the album, "All Day Long" and "Stronger Than You," were released in 2018. And just last week, he was the recipient of the Icon Award at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards, cementing his place in the American pop pantheon.
The album will feature an appearance from Brooks' wife Trish Yearwood on a cover of "Shallow" from the Bradley Cooper-Lady Gaga film A Star Is Born. Of course, Brooks admits that Yearwood is the true star of the cover song. He told People, "When a song is 99 percent Trisha Yearwood or 99 percent Lady Gaga, there's going to be a strong performance happen, and the two guys — no offense to Bradley Cooper, no offense to Garth Brooks — just kind of hang on in the song. They can call it a duet all they want, but the truth is, I'm riding the coattails of one of the greatest singers in music history."
For those of you who can't wait to get your hands on Fun, seven tracks are currently available on Amazon. Still not enough? Brooks will also release his second live album, Triple Live Deluxe, next month. It features 30 songs over three CDs and will boast six different covers. Stay tuned to his Twitter account to see if he shares art for those, too.