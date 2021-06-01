Garth Brooks Headed For ‘Death Sentence’ After Constant Yo-Yo Dieting?

Country music star Garth Brooks may have “Friends in Low Places,” but that list doesn’t include the tabloids. One outlet is accusing Brooks of experiencing health concerns after years of yo-yo dieting. Gossip Cop investigates the reports.

Fluctuating Weight Causing Health Problems?

The National Enquirer alleged that the country music sensation’s heart was at risk after years of weight loss and gain. “Friends fear his 25-year roller-coaster ride with yo-yo dieting has put a killer strain on his ticker,” the magazine explained. The outlet gave him credit for losing 60 pounds but notes that sources say his up and down body size may be a “death sentence.”

“Garth had had doctors warn him in no uncertain terms about the damage he’s doing to his heart,” a secret pal blabbed. Adding to the fodder is a doctor who has never treated or seen Brooks, who tells the publication, “Every time you lose weight, you lose muscle and fat, and every time you gain weight, you gain only fat,” meaning the country singer had less heart muscle than when he started.

Brooks’ wife, Trisha Yearwood, apparently also has a problem with her husband’s weight, according to the outlet and the inside source. “Every time Garth loses substantial weight, Trisha hears him say this is it, he’s going to maintain it now. But he goes right back to his old, destructive eating habits.”

Shady Medical Claims

Nowhere in this blurb did the outlet reveal what exact heart symptoms Garth Brooks was feeling. What the tabloid seemed to have done was to slap a common outcome of yo-yo dieting onto Brooks with no evidence that there is something actually wrong.

As for claims that Trisha Yearwood has a problem with her husband’s appearance and is annoyed by his unhealthy eating habits, it seems she is the one holding the skillet. Yearwood has released three cookbooks, with a fourth coming out this year. The couple co-hosted Ellen last week where the two talked about their marriage and made a blueberry pancake cake. Brooks called her the love of his life.

The Fat-Shaming Enquirer

This is not the first time the National Enquirer has fat-shamed its subjects under the guise of false concern. In mid-May the publication ran a story claiming Mark Wahlberg and Will Smith’s recent weight gain put them at risk for diabetes. In reality, Marky Mark gained the weight temporarily for a role while Mr. Smith’s body survived a pandemic and is starting a new workout regime to get in the “best shape” of his life. Much to the outlet’s chagrin, not all fat people have diabetes or are about to die.

