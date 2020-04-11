What Happened To Garth Brooks Performing At Chris Pratt And Katherine Schwarzenegger’s Wedding?

Truth rating: 0

By Elyse Johnson |

Last year, a tabloid claimed Garth Brooks was going to sing at Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger’s wedding. As romantic as that sounds, it didn’t happen. Gossip Cop set the record straight on the story when it published and 365 days later, it’s clear whose reporting was more accurate.

On this date last year, we reported that National Enquirer alleged Pratt had supposedly asked Brooks to perform at his wedding to Schwarzenegger. The phony story came out after Pratt joined the country singer on stage at the iHeartMusic Awards. A so-called insider told the magazine, “Garth loves Chris and is happy to sing as his wedding gift to him and his bride.” “The two will tie the knot in a winter wedding, and although few details have been finalized, they know they’ll have the best singer ever,” the supposed source added.

While the idea of the country crooner serenading the couple at their wedding is lovely, it did not happen. Pratt and Schwarzenegger tied the knot on June 8, 2019, and there was no mention of Brooks performing or even attending as a guest. Additionally, People magazine reported Pratt and Schwarzenegger were planning to have a “very intimate” affair. It doesn’t add up that the couple would ask a huge star like Brooks to perform since they wanted to keep things simple. Furthermore, Gossip Cop checked with a spokesperson for Brooks who confirmed the singer was never asked to perform at the wedding.

It wasn’t a surprise the outlet’s narrative was wrong since several tabloids were proven to have no insight on the couple’s relationship. In December 2018, the Enquirer’s sister publication, OK!, falsely claimed Pratt and Schwarzenegger were engaged and expecting a baby. The story was completely untrue. Pratt proposed to Schwarzenegger on January 13, 2019, and the lifestyle blogger was not pregnant. Gossip Cop also checked with a mutual acquaintance of ours and Pratt who assured us the story was not accurate. We dismissed the story immediately after.

A month later, OK! was busted again for alleging Pratt had to win over Arnold Schwarzenegger while dating Katherine. The magazine contended Arnold was not initially a fan of Pratt’s, with a supposed source stating, “Arnold wasn’t crazy about Katherine dating an actor — he knows the Hollywood scene all too well and how hard it is on a marriage.” The entire narrative was bogus. Gossip Cop checked with a source close to the situation who confirmed it was untrue. We set the record straight on the matter once again.