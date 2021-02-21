Garth Brooks And Trisha Yearwood Marriage Problems During Quarantine? Here’s The Truth

Music legend Garth Brooks has kept busy during COVID-19. He and Trisha Yearwood started live streaming concerts from their home. There’s still been quite a few whispers that the two were on the brink of a divorce. Here are some stories Gossip Cop has investigated about Yearwood and Brooks bickering in quarantine.

Brooks And Yearwood Fighting During Benefit Concert

Brooks and Yearwood hosted a virtual live concert for in April. The National Enquirer said, “They fought about every aspect of the CBS show and weren’t being discreet about it during rehearsals!” The couple reportedly “couldn’t even agree on what kind of health precautions they needed to take.”

Gossip Cop pointed out that the special consisted of the two taking requests, so it’s unclear what “rehearsal” would even entail. Yearwood spoke glowingly about her husband when promoting the show, calling Garth Brooks “a really wonderful source of strength” for her. Obviously, this story was bogus.

Garth Brooks’ Marriage ‘In Crisis’

According to Globe, Brooks and Yearwood were fighting over his “sloppy habits during nine months of lockdown.” A so-called friend of the couple said “their marriage is dangling by a thread after she clobbered the slob with a strict set of house rules.” Gossip Cop quickly busted this insulting story by pointing out Yearwood’s loving congratulatory message to her husband when he received a Kennedy Center Honor. This was just an excuse to insult Garth Brooks’ hygiene for no discernable reason other than to be cruel.

Couple ‘Bickering Nonstop’ In Lockdown

OK! reported that Yearwood was “fed up” with Brooks’ “sloppy ways.” In another shocking story about the country star’s personal hygiene, an alleged source said that Yearwood was “sick of the bathroom mess and his clothes on the floor, so she’s making a list of dos and don’ts.” She ordered him to do everything “from wearing deodorant to being ready for dinner at a set time.” This ridiculous narrative stemmed from an interview the two did with Extra where Brooks said his whistling drives Yearwood “absolutely nuts.” The tabloid took that kernel of truth and invented an sburd narrative about deodorant.

Miranda Lambert Marriage Crisis

Tabloids have been spinning this divorce rumor even before COVID-19 changed the world. Last January, the Globe claimed that Garth Brooks and Yearwood were having a “marriage crisis” over Miranda Lambert. A source said, “Trisha is insanely jealous of Garth’s intense interest in Miranda. She’s furious with Garth because she knows Miranda is a notorious man-eater who has a history of trying to get her hooks into married men.”

Gossip Cop pointed out that Lambert is married and that she’s said some unflattering things about Brooks in the past. No collaboration is in the cards, let alone any marriage crisis.

