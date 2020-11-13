Why Garth Brooks' Alter Ego 'Chris Gaines' Proved That He's A Music Legend

Now that 20 years have passed, would Garth Brooks consider letting Chris Gaines make comeback? During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Yearwood said she was all for it—“I love that record!” she yelled. Brooks didn’t reveal much, but did say, “Oh, I don't know. I do think that would make 2020 complete.”

In the meantime, Brooks is set to release his next album, Fun, on November 20, 2020.