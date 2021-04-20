Galina Becker: What We Know About Roman Reigns And His Wife Of Five Children

When you think of Roman Reigns, you immediately think about the intimidating force to be reckoned with in the wrestling ring. Known for his power slams and Superman punches, you might not be thinking about his lovey-dovey romance story. But wrestlers need love too, and for Reigns, that’s where Galina Becker comes in. She’s the woman that helps make Roman Reigns the fierce competitor that he is. Here’s what we know about Roman Reigns’ wife and their life outside of the WWE.

Roman Reigns Is A WWE Champ

Roman Reigns, whose real name is Leati Joseph Anoaʻi, is a WWE superstar, following in the footsteps of John Cena and The Rock.

After a short stint in professional football, Reigns joined the professional wrestling world in 2010. Since then, he’s been a star in the making, but it hasn’t been an easy journey for him. As the WWE began pushing him to the front of their roster, fans were not thrilled. It was common for him to be met with boos from the crowd as he entered an arena. The lukewarm reception from fans forced the organization to switch up its branding approach, trying to find a sweet spot between the next big hero and a loveable villain.

Although fans have taken a little bit of time to get on the Roman Reigns train, it’s safe to say that he’s the new poster child for the WWE. Over the last few years, he’s become one of their top-selling merchandisers. And just like his predecessors, he’s crossing over into other media projects. He appeared alongside The Rock in Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, and he also made an appearance in Netflix’s The Wrong Missy.

He’s Been Battling Cancer Since He Was 22

35-year-old Roman Reigns demonstrates phenomenal athleticism in his WWE bouts, week after week. It’s surprising to know that he’s battled cancer since he was 22.

In 2018, wrestling fans were shocked when he announced that his cancer returned, and he’d be forfeiting his claim to WWE’s Universal Championship. During his speech, Reigns promised that it wasn’t retirement and that he’d return to the ring one day.

A year later, he held onto his promise. He reemerged at a 2019 WWE Raw event and delivered another emotional speech to announce his return.

“The good news is, I’m in remission, y’all,” he triumphantly announced. And since then, he’s been back in the ring, competing alongside the best of them.

To publicly deal with such a difficult health issue takes strength and perseverance, but the wrestler didn’t do it alone. He had his fanbase, he had his family, and most importantly, he had his wife, Galina Becker.

Roman Reigns’ Wife Is Galina Becker

So, who is Galina Becker, and how did she end up with one of the most prominent pro wrestlers in the world? Becker and Reigns first met in the mid-2000s when they were both attending Georgia Tech. She was a track and field athlete studying management, and he was a football player. The two hit it off and have been together ever since. In an interview on Unfiltered With Renee Young, the WWE champ reflected on those early days with his wife.

“When we first met we were just having fun,” Reigns said. “And we were kind of like glued to each other and just not having a care in the world or worry about anyone but us.”

Becker and Reigns tied the knot in 2014, and their wedding was a little bit different from what you might expect. They married during a Disney Cruise! And their wedding song? “A Whole New World” from Aladdin.

But life isn’t all Disney songs, and the going can get tough for any long-term relationship. When asked about the secret to their successful relationship, Reigns says there isn’t one. “It’s hard work. You have to know when to give and take.”

As the wrestler has ascended to fame, Becker has been a source of stability for the wrestler – especially as he navigated the complexities of cancer. In an Instagram video, he shared a special thank you to Galina Becker and their kids for their support during the ordeal.

Galina Becker And Roman Reigns Share Five Kids

While Roman Reigns body slams his opponents into the mat, his wife stays busy taking care of their five kids. Their first child, Joelle, was born in 2008. Becker was pregnant with Joelle when Reigns was first diagnosed with cancer.

In 2016, the couple welcomed twins, but they kept it under wraps. The couple is so private that they haven’t even publicly confirmed the twins’ names yet.

In April 2020, during an interview with Muscle & Fitness, the wrestler revealed that Becker was pregnant again with another set of twins. “I’m looking to be papa bear of five,” the wrestler said. “Breaking news. We haven’t shared that,” he quickly followed up.

Just like their first set of twins, they’ve kept their latest on the down-low. The only time they’ve prominently shown off their children was during this super adorable video that Reigns did with their daughter Joelle as part of a PSA.

Outside of that, the mama and papa bear of five keep their home life under wraps. Galina Becker doesn’t appear to have any public social media profiles, so we’ll have to wait for Roman Reigns to share more cute stories about their love life.