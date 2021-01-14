Gal Gadot May Have Revealed More Than She Meant To With Latest Photo

With Wonder Woman 1984 finally released, Gal Gadot looks ready to move on to her next project. She teased her followers on Twitter with a snapshot of her reading the script for that next piece of work, but the photo may be sharing a bit more about the production than she realized.
The Israeli-born actress posted a photo of her in a chic green outfit on her couch reading the script. The photo includes a glimpse of the script itself, emblazoned with a watermark of her own name across the page. "Getting ready for the next big thing! I absolutely love the feeling before a new project - the excitement, the intrigue, the nerves... Can't wait to get back on set," she wrote in the caption. With the photo's high quality, however, it's just a matter of flipping the image around to see what exactly she's working on.
The script features a conversation between two characters named Hedy and Grisha, which can only mean one thing. Though she didn't name it herself in the tweet, the project is almost certainly the upcoming Apple TV+ miniseries starring Gadot as Hollywood icon Hedy Lamarr, which moved from Showtime to the new streaming service last May. The page doesn't reveal anything particularly spoiler-y, as it's just a brief snippet of a conversation between Lamarr and a younger girl.
The show was actually the idea of Gadot and her husband, Jaron Varsano, both of whom will executive produce the upcoming show that covers a wide span Lamarr's life. The miniseries will also see Hedy Lamarr's children on board as consultants. Though the series has been in the works for a few years now, no release date is available yet.
Reba McEntire Angry With Boyfriend Rex Linn's Eating Habits?
Kim Kardashian West's Rep Responds To Rumors 'KUWTK' Star Is Dating CNN's Van Jones
Blake Shelton 'Freaks' Over Gwen Stefani 'Chases Another Guy'?
Meghan Markle In A ‘Fury’ Over Princess Diana’s Secret Tapes?
Lori Harvey Is Taking Her Dad Steve Harvey's Advice With New Boyfriend Michael B. Jordan