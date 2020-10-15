10 Celebrities Born In September Celebrities 10 Celebrities Born In September
Gal Gadot Finally Responds To Ill-Received Celeb Packed 'Imagine' Video

Gal Gadot at the 23rd Annual Critics' Choice Awards
(Tinseltown / Shutterstock.com)

Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot is finally responding to critics about a cringe-worthy viral video she posted in mid-March, just as COVID-19 shifted into a full-blown global crisis.

The vid, which had a hodgepodge of A-listers singing a cover of John Lennon's "Imagine", was meant to lift viewers' spirits. Sadly, it seemed to have missed the mark. Gadot and company were accused of being tone-deaf at a time when ordinary people were gripped with fear and uncertainty.

Now, in an exclusive interview with Vanity Fair, Gadot addresses the ill-conceived (but well-intentioned) gaffe.

"Sometimes, you know, you try and do a good deed and it’s just not the right good deed,” she told writer Nancy Jo Sales. “I had nothing but good intentions and it came from the best place, and I just wanted to send light and love to the world."

"But yeah, I started it, and I can only say that I meant to do something good and pure, and it didn’t transcend.”

It sounds like Gadot has gracefully brushed off the critics, but her choices remain under scrutiny. Just this week, she revealed that she and Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins will reunite for a Cleopatra film. Social media immediately blew up with accusations of poor casting and whitewashing by producers (Gadot is Israeli; Cleopatra is of Greek/Macedonian ancestry).

Stay tuned to see how she weathers this next storm.

