News

Gabrielle Union Cut Off Her Hair After Marriage Problems With Dwyane Wade?

E
Eric Gasa
12:30 pm, July 26, 2021
(DFree/Shutterstock.com) Gabrielle Union smiling at America's Got Talent Finale
(DFree/Shutterstock.com)

Are there marital troubles between Gabrielle Union and her husband Dwyane Wade? It’s apparently the latest scoop from one tabloid rag claiming that a recent Instagram post from Union is a telltale call for help from the Bring It On star. The photo is innocent enough, but it’s Union’s caption that has this publication worried. Is the post a cause for concern or are the tabloids stirring intrigue out of thin air? Gossip Cop investigates.

Is Gabrielle Union Signaling For Help?

“Did Gabrielle Union cut off her hair in an effort to cry out about her marital issues?” claims MediaTakeOut. It’s certainly a bold statement to make from an innocent Instagram post but we’ll let you be the judge. On Saturday, Union debuted a new hairstyle on her account that had folks raving and showering her with compliments.

A trim and stylish summer chop, Union was certainly rocking those curls, but it’s the star’s caption that has some folks concerned. “So, I did a thing. The movies always show women cutting their hair when all is lost but I wanted to know the feeling of making a change when things are gravy,” she wrote.

Is Union feeling lost, hence the drastic style change? Some blogs and observers certainly came to that conclusion including rumors that husband Wade is seeking to leave the 48-year-old Union for a younger woman. That may possibly explain why Union opted for the new hairdo, but let us take a crack at this one. It certainly has not been the first rumor leveled at this star!

Gossip Cop’s Take

We personally doubt that Union decided to make a big change to her hair because of any relationship difficulties with her husband of seven years. As we all know, some rags love to sensationalize celebrities’ social media and this latest claim seems to be no different. Though we can’t possibly claim that things are picture-perfect in Union’s and Wade’s marriage, the two seem to be enjoying each other’s company a lot lately.

Two weeks ago, Wade posted an adorable video of his wife and child splashing around in their pool, while just the other day he shared a stunning black and white photo of himself and Union strutting dressed to the nines.

Simply put, it seems as if these tabloids are reading a bit too much into out-of-context photo captions! Union and Wade seem to be thriving together as a family with their beautiful daughter, Kaavia James. To quote Union herself, “things are gravy.”

