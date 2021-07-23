Future Of ‘Flip Or Flop’ In Danger As Tensions Between Christina Haack, Tarek El Moussa Boil Over?

The fangs are coming out on the set of Flip Or Flop according to sources. With an apparent string of outbursts on set, Christina Haack’s and Tarek El Moussa’s professional relationship seems to be deteriorating quickly and the future of the hit HGTV show could hang in the balance.

Going, Going Gone?

As more news leaks out about the feud between Haack and El Moussa, we get a better picture of what’s going on behind the scenes of Flip Or Flop. Recently, Gossip Cop covered Haack’s cryptic Instagram post where she made an aloof reference to “things not working out” shortly after news that she and El Moussa had an argument on set.

Now according to E! News, tensions are boiling over. “Tarek and Christina do not see eye to eye on anything and have constant tension between them,” a source close to El Moussa told the publication. “They argue over everything and can’t stand each other. It’s uncomfortable for everyone around and it has gotten worse recently. They just don’t get along and both have expressed they don’t want to continue with the show together. They prefer to do the show separate, or on their own.”

Things have also gone from bad to worse with reports of outright yelling and name-calling too. PEOPLE reported that El Moussa launched into a tirade after he didn’t like how Haack signaled to him that the crew was ready for filming. The publication revealed that El Moussa told Haack that he enjoys watching her fail and even compared his ex-wife to his current fiance, Selling Sunset star, Heather Rae Young.

Once Husband And Wife, Now Enemies

On top of the bickering and apparent name-calling, El Moussa and Haack are not only executive producers on Flip Or Flop but co-parents to two children Brayden and Taylor. Haack also has a third child with her ex, Ant Anstead.

Apparently, El Moussa is now “super remorseful” for lashing out at his ex-wife and mother of his children, but the damage seems to have already been done. So what does this mean for the show? Well, no one is exactly sure yet. Back when the couple decided to split up back in 2016, fans were wondering if and how the two would make the show work. Now almost five years later it sounds like things have reached their limit.

Or as PEOPLE’s insider put it, “They’re exes who share a history and children and a workplace, but outside of co-parenting, they’re not friends.” If one thing is for sure it’s that the show cannot go on at this rate. Haack and El Moussa must make a decision to either make amends or kiss their hit show goodbye.

More News From Gossip Cop

Reports Claim Joanna Gaines Is Feuding With Christina Haack And Erin Napier

Christina Haack, Ant Anstead’s Divorce Takes A New Turn

Ant Anstead Reveals He Was Dating Renee Zellweger Amid Divorce From Christina Haack

Christina Haack ‘Warning’ Renee Zellweger About Dating Ex-Husband Ant Anstead, Tells Her To ‘Tread Carefully’?