News

Future Of 'Days Of Our Lives' In Question After Production Stopped, What That Means For Season 57

Brianna Morton
9:57 am, April 22, 2021
NBC’s last soap opera, Days Of Our Lives, has seen several changes in the last year that has fans fearing the long-running show is on its last legs. Several big-name stars who had been with the program for years, Kristian Alfonso and Melissa Reeves, exited the show after it had struggled with financial problems made worse by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Now a pause in production is making fans fear the worst, though there is a silver lining. 

What’s Happening With ‘Days Of Our Lives?’

Days Of Our Lives has been on the air for an astounding 56 seasons, but there are fears among the long-lived soap’s fans that the popular show won’t live to see Season 57. The show had already been struggling financially for a few years and production was interrupted last year with the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. A year later, production has once again halted on the set of Days Of Our Lives, though viewers likely won’t notice the disruption for several months.

Since the soap opera films its episodes so far in advance, the pause in production won’t be felt by audiences for a while, which gives showrunners plenty of time to negotiate a new deal with Sony Pictures Television. The show is reportedly working on a deal that would ensure Days Of Our Lives sees its 57th season. 

Spokespeople for both NBC and Days have declined to comment on the report, but an insider told TVLine, “Everyone is proceeding under the assumption that the show will be back.” That includes writers for the show, who are still working on storylines for the upcoming season despite the current pause on production. That means there’s still hope that the show will continue on, though its ultimate future is still up in the air.

