‘Fussy’ Jennifer Lopez Planning To Lay Down The Law On Ben Affleck’s Bad Habits?

Is Jennifer Lopez insisting Ben Affleck clean up his act? That’s one tabloid’s story this week. Gossip Cop takes a look at the rumor.

‘Health-Conscious’ Jennifer Lopez ‘Itching To Change’ Ben Affleck’s Lifestyle?

This week’s edition of the National Enquirer reports on a point of contention in the recently-reunited Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s relationship. According to the tabloid, Lopez is happier than ever with Affleck, but she does have “a laundry list of his quirks and habits she’s itching to change.”

An inside source tells the tabloid, “She’s told him the smoking has to stop very soon.” The insider goes on to explain, “Jen is very clean and mindful of air quality and doesn’t like the smell that clings to everything, plus it stains teeth and she doesn’t want ashtrays lying around.” She also reportedly doesn’t care for Affleck’s back tattoo of a phoenix. The insider dishes, “She’s urging Ben to get that hideous tattoo lasered off.”

But that isn’t all. Apparently Lopez also wants Affleck to get in shape. The source elaborates, “She wants him to follow her strict workout regimen and give up friend food, donuts and iced coffee. Ben’s doing his best — but this is a major lifestyle overhaul and he’s joking that Jen’s more of a general than a girlfriend.” This all comes as the couple allegedly prepares to move in together.

The source spills, “Jen likes things neat and tidy if they’re going to live together, which they both want, it’s got to be her way. Jen is very particular about the way things look and smell, and a woman like her probably figures she can change the things she doesn’t like.” The insider wraps by musing, “Ben better start hopping to the beat of her drum because she can be pretty persistent.”

Jennifer Lopez Pushing Ben Affleck To Get Healthy?

So, is it true Lopez is planning a major makeover for Affleck? That doesn’t seem to be the case. It’s unlikely the tabloid has any kind of intimate knowledge about the couple. The magazine said so itself when it explained, “a pal of the actor insisted he hasn’t been pushed to undergo a makeover.” Even some of the tabloid’s own sources aren’t backing up this ludicrous story.

The publication only intended to insult both Lopez and Affleck. The tabloid takes multiple shots at Lopez for being a “diva” and relentlessly mocks Affleck’s “smell.” No reputable outlet would dedicate so much time to insulting the subjects of its own story. While it has been rumored that Affleck and Lopez are planning to take the leap and cohabitate, none of the magazine’s other claims are backed by any reputable source.

The Tabloid On Jennifer Lopez

This wouldn’t be the first time the National Enquirer has gotten it wrong about Lopez. Earlier this year the tabloid claimed Lopez was adopting a child with her now ex-fiance Alex Rodriguez. Then the magazine alleged Lopez was turning Rodriguez into an “obedient lapdog.” And more recently, the outlet inexplicably claimed Lopez and Affleck were trying to keep their highly publicized reunion “under the radar.” Obviously, the Enquirer doesn’t have the insight into Lopez’s love life that it pretends to.

More News From Gossip Cop

Kourtney Kardashian ‘Blindsided’ By Kim’s Confession She ‘Hooked Up’ With Travis Barker?



Goldie Hawn’s Face ‘Ruined’ By Too Much Plastic Surgery?



Prince Harry Dropping Mountbatten-Windsor From His Name After Split From Royal Family?



‘Stir-Crazy’ George Clooney ‘Butting Heads’ With Amal?



‘Heartbroken’ Princess Beatrice Cried After Meghan Markle Stole Her Choice Of Baby Name?