Furious ‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Revolt Against Mike Richards, How They Really Feel About New Front Runner

A new permanent host for Jeopardy! may be in the works with executive producer and former Beauty and the Geek host Mike Richards in negotiations to take over the iconic podium after the death of long-time host Alex Trebek. Fans of the trivia game show, never the type to hold their tongues when it comes to voicing their opinions on either the guest hosts or contestants, have taken to Twitter to express their disappointment in the new development. The reactions have been overwhelmingly negative but pretty funny nonetheless.

Potential ‘Jeopardy!’ Host Front Runner Mike Richards Sparks Revolt Among Fans

According to a new report out of Variety, Mike Richards, who joined Jeopardy! last year as an executive producer, has entered into advanced negotiations that essentially cement him as the next permanent host of the trivia game show. A Sony Pictures spokesperson said discussions were still ongoing with several other potential candidates, so Richards’ future with the show is still somewhat uncertain, but he’s still a front-runner. Fans of the show quickly took to Twitter to react to the news and it’s safe to say that most have been utterly disappointed.

jeopardy viewers finding out mike richards is the new host pic.twitter.com/hHJQQzMUBM — entitled (@PythonBro) August 4, 2021

I have watched Jeopardy! every day for decades. The Mike Richards news is a bummer. — Sean Fennessey (@SeanFennessey) August 4, 2021

Mike Richards looks like he was manufactured in a factory where they make generic game show hosts https://t.co/w8KnF8E9Tm — Jayden (@JaydenNavarro5) August 4, 2021

“Mike Richards in Advanced Negotiations to Become Permanent Host of ‘Jeopardy!’”



Basically everyone: pic.twitter.com/HI2V4R3sSG — Sarah Lerner (@SarahLerner) August 4, 2021

Disappointed LeVar Burton Fans Sound Off

Naturally, some fans lamented the fact that their favorite candidate was seemingly out of the running. After a grassroots campaign calling for Reading Rainbow star LeVar Burton to not only join the roster of rotating guest hosts filling in for the late Alex Trebek but to take over the show permanently, many fans evidently hoped he’d be the one behind the iconic podium at the end of the day.

Jeopardy really had us believing LeVar Burton or Mayim Bialik had a chance. Here comes Mike Richards.#Jeopardy pic.twitter.com/q7VTflM7T7 — ClockOutWars (@clockoutwars) August 4, 2021

jeopardy: we're searching for a new host



everyone: ok we want @levarburton



j: we want to see who the audience responds to best



e: we ❤ levar



j: if only we had some idea who to choose



e: le👏 var👏 bur👏 ton👏



j: congrats to mike richards



e: that's not how you spell levar — Fretty Boop (Varys Is Still Underrated) (@i_miss_the_days) August 4, 2021

TFW you hear Jeopardy is in negotiations to make Mike Richards the permanent host and NOT LeVar Burton. pic.twitter.com/Mj0XXxHOXK — Humble Canuck DM #EveryChildMatters (@Nestene) August 4, 2021

Everyone: We would love to have Levar Burton host of Jeopardy.



Levar Burton: Yes please.



Jeopardy: We will give the job to the guy who hosted Beauty and the Geek, Mike Richards. — Danny Deraney (@DannyDeraney) August 4, 2021

How ‘Jeopardy!’ News Got Dick Cheney Trending

Other fans hilariously imagined how the decision was made behind the scenes. With Richards also serving as executive producer on the show, some playfully recreated the decision process with that fact very much in the forefront of their minds. Former Vice President Dick Cheney’s name also began trending as a tongue-in-cheek reference to the way he “helped” former President George W. Bush find a vice president. Infamously, Cheney gave Bush a list of candidates and after Bush found reasons not to use any of them, Cheney suggested himself.

A: Eeny, Meeny, Miney, Me.

Q: What is the process that Jeopardy Executive Producer Mike Richards used when choosing Mike Richards as the new host? https://t.co/vb17wW8KYm — Paul Ogata (@PaulOgata) August 4, 2021

mike richards when the executive producers picked the permanent host. pic.twitter.com/yKKQpRiQZd — corey (@c0r3yv) August 4, 2021

"After an extensive and totally fair job search, I have decided to hire…myself" – Mike Richards — Max Weiss (@maxthegirl) August 4, 2021

Months of guest hosting from the likes of @levarburton and @katiecouric … all to pick the show's current executive producer?



I'll take Pulling a Dick Cheney for $100, Alex.https://t.co/f6JRJaezO0 — Melissa Murray (@ProfMMurray) August 5, 2021

The Dick Cheney approach: We searched high and low and it was ME all along! https://t.co/5Jj7PW7gl4 — Hank Stuever (@hankstuever) August 4, 2021

To round things out, one user also imagined Richards’ reaction to Twitter’s reaction to the news of his front-runner status.

Mike Richards after seeing the backlash to the hiring of Mike Richards as Jeopardy host pic.twitter.com/EnqrZHXeix — Morgan (@smoreagain) August 4, 2021

The decision is absolutely not set in stone quite yet, so there’s always the chance that fans’ favorite contender, whether it’s Burton or someone else, could still wind up hosting the long-running game show. Perhaps this backlash will push producers in a new direction when it comes to finding a host, or maybe we’ll all have to get used to seeing Mike Richards behind the podium. Regardless, Jeopardy! still has a lot of work to do to prepare viewers for the next permanent host.

More News From Gossip Cop

Why This ‘Jeopardy!’ Contestant Has Fans Divided



Aaron Rodgers’ ‘Jeopardy!’ Ratings Put Him In Second Among Guest Hosts



Yerba Mate Is Trending For Its Ability To Improve Health While Delivering A Jitter-Free Energy Boost



Why Anderson Cooper’s ‘Jeopardy!’ Ratings Were Even Lower Than Controversial Guest Host’s



‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Lose It Over New Guest Host