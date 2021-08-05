Furious ‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Revolt Against Mike Richards, How They Really Feel About New Front Runner

Gossip Cop

A new permanent host for Jeopardy! may be in the works with executive producer and former Beauty and the Geek host Mike Richards in negotiations to take over the iconic podium after the death of long-time host Alex Trebek. Fans of the trivia game show, never the type to hold their tongues when it comes to voicing their opinions on either the guest hosts or contestants, have taken to Twitter to express their disappointment in the new development. The reactions have been overwhelmingly negative but pretty funny nonetheless.

Potential ‘Jeopardy!’ Host Front Runner Mike Richards Sparks Revolt Among Fans

According to a new report out of Variety, Mike Richards, who joined Jeopardy! last year as an executive producer, has entered into advanced negotiations that essentially cement him as the next permanent host of the trivia game show. A Sony Pictures spokesperson said discussions were still ongoing with several other potential candidates, so Richards’ future with the show is still somewhat uncertain, but he’s still a front-runner. Fans of the show quickly took to Twitter to react to the news and it’s safe to say that most have been utterly disappointed. 

Disappointed LeVar Burton Fans Sound Off

Naturally, some fans lamented the fact that their favorite candidate was seemingly out of the running. After a grassroots campaign calling for Reading Rainbow star LeVar Burton to not only join the roster of rotating guest hosts filling in for the late Alex Trebek but to take over the show permanently, many fans evidently hoped he’d be the one behind the iconic podium at the end of the day. 

Other fans hilariously imagined how the decision was made behind the scenes. With Richards also serving as executive producer on the show, some playfully recreated the decision process with that fact very much in the forefront of their minds. Former Vice President Dick Cheney’s name also began trending as a tongue-in-cheek reference to the way he “helped” former President George W. Bush find a vice president. Infamously, Cheney gave Bush a list of candidates and after Bush found reasons not to use any of them, Cheney suggested himself. 

To round things out, one user also imagined Richards’ reaction to Twitter’s reaction to the news of his front-runner status. 

The decision is absolutely not set in stone quite yet, so there’s always the chance that fans’ favorite contender, whether it’s Burton or someone else, could still wind up hosting the long-running game show. Perhaps this backlash will push producers in a new direction when it comes to finding a host, or maybe we’ll all have to get used to seeing Mike Richards behind the podium. Regardless, Jeopardy! still has a lot of work to do to prepare viewers for the next permanent host. 

