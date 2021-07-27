Furious Angelina Jolie ‘Frantic For Cash’ After Brad Pitt ‘Blocks’ The Sale Of Their Winery?

It’s no secret that Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie had a contentious and hostile divorce. Now, one tabloid is claiming the former couple is fighting over the fate of their French estate and winery, Chateau Miraval, because the actress is strapped for cash. Gossip Cop investigates.

Does Jolie Need To Sell Her French Estate?

Pitt and Jolie may have made progress with their custody agreement in court last month, but the National Enquirer is reporting the actress is now “desperate” to sell her portion of the vacation home and upset with her ex-husband for stopping her. “Angelina is frantic for cash. She hasn’t banked anywhere near enough to support her lifestyle in the past few years and she’s also taken an earnings hit from the pandemic,” an insider tells the outlet. “Her next film The Eternals has been pushed back, which is bound to have delayed some paychecks.”

The publication cites court documents which state Jolie wants to sell her share of Miraval and accused Pitt of keeping her from doing so. “There’s an Automatic Temporary Restraining Order (ATRO) on their finances involved in the divorce and Angelina can’t proceed with the sale of her portion unless a judge agree to lift it,” the unnamed source explains before noting rumors that Jolie made the divorce and custody arrangement hostile for Brad.

“After Angie’s ‘smear campaigns’ and legal maneuvers, there’s no way he’s playing into her hands. He’s worth $300 million and not hurting for cash, so he can afford to drag it out. Besides that, he’s not eager to sell Miraval.” However, the publication made sure to not the actress’s motives weren’t all financial. “She’s trying to hit Brad where it hurts — in the pocketbook. Since he added to his fortune while they were together, Angie wants a good chunk of that and she’s going after it, but Brad’s not giving in,” the source concludes.

Is Angelina Jolie Struggling?

The whole article’s argument is that Jolie is financially struggling. While it’s probably true that she and Pitt are under court restrictions and their years-long divorce requireds hefty legal fees, to say she needs to sell her portion of the estate to survive and provide for her family is a bit extreme and not remotely true. Also, Marvel is the biggest franchise in the world — we expect that her payments from Eternals are just fine.

The National Enquirer has made up lies about Jolie and her divorce from Pitt before. This past week, the actress was apparently furious that Pitt had fired all their nannies, even though there were several holes in their argument. She allegedly sold a famous painting to help fund her divorce, and somehow also purposefully sold it for a tiny amount just to hurt Pitt. Gossip Cop busted both stories.

