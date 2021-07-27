‘Fuming’ Jessica Biel Still ‘Having Problems’ With Justin Timberlake After Cheating Allegations?

Every couple had a rough go of it during lockdown, but one tabloid claimed last year that Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel’s quarantine quarrels and infidelity allegations were going to lead to divorce. Gossip Cop is revisiting the story to see where the spouses stand today.

Fighting Due To Infidelity

This time last year, the National Enquirer released a story insisting Timberlake and Biel’s friends believed a divorce was around the corner due to spending too much time together in quarantine. “Jessica and Justin are having problems again. They’ve been together for too long in lockdown, and it’s weighed on them,” an insider told the outlet, before adding, “Friends are worried they won’t stay together.”

The article went on to blame Timberlake’s supposed past indiscretions for their marital issues. This apparently included the singer “trading cutesy online comments” with Britney Spears. Timberlake was seen months before the latest fight holding hands with Palmer co-star Alisha Wainwright. The performer then wrote a public apology for the “lapse of judgment” but insisted that nothing else had happened.

Trouble For Justin Timberlake?

So we know this original story was false because of what’s been going on with Britney Spears. After the Framing Britney Spears documentary brought her conservatorship into light, Timberlake tweeted his support for the singer before being called out for how his career benefited from their breakup. If they were actually talking before this, his most recent statement would not have been phrased as “regardless of our past, good and bad, and no matter how long ago it was…what’s happening to her is just not right.”

Jumping back to this original story, Gossip Cop pointed out at the time of publication that more reputable publications had reported that Biel had forgiven her husband for the blunder and had already won her trust back. Judging from the fact that both stars have shared loving posts about each other since this story was originally published, it’s clear we right to dismiss the report. Biel made an extremely sweet Father’s Day post just last month.

Same Old Story

The National Enquirer has really milked this Timberlake cheating story for all it’s worth. Last May, they published an article reiterating the texting rumors about Britney Spears, even though no real evidence has come to light to support their story. After the birth of his second child, the tabloids reran the Palmer cheating allegation story. This time, the outlet said that not even the arrival of the new baby was enough to save his marriage from the fallout of the scandal. A month ago, the Enquirer ran a story saying Timberlake was still buying his way back into Biel’s good graces. Gossip Cop busted all three rumors.

