Frozen Yogurt Shop Claims Demi Lovato Never Gave Them Promised $100K Donation

Demi Lovato ruffled feathers last week after she went after a frozen yogurt eatery for its placement of sugar-free treats, claiming that the display was triggering for those with eating disorders. The singer apparently claimed to have donated $100,000 to the shop, but the froyo business is pushing back, saying that the fight is far from over and insisting that it hasn’t seen a dime of Lovato’s alleged donation.

Demi Lovato Vs. The Bigg Chill Frozen Yogurt Shop

The feud between Demi Lovato and an LA-based frozen yogurt shop charmingly named The Bigg Chill is simmering on a week after the singer called the frozen treat emporium out for its role perpetuating “diet culture.” The singer has previously shared the difficulties she had growing up in the limelight while struggling with eating disorders and body image issues.

After spotting a display of sugar-free ice cream, which came under a sign that called the treats “guilt-free,” Lovato posted a video to Instagram calling the shop out. The backlash against Lovato was swift and fierce, with some saying the pop star went too far with her accusations. The Bigg Chill also clapped back, saying that the store also carried gluten-free varieties and reminded the star that people with dietary restrictions also dined at their establishment.

Lovato Apologizes, But Had She Already Gone Too Far?

At first, Lovato doubled down on her claims, posting screenshots of direct messaging between herself and the ice creamery to her Instagram stories where she described her experience at the shop as “triggering and awful.” Despite her initial outrage, however, she eventually uploaded an 8-minute long video to Instagram apologizing for going after the frozen yogurt shop.

“I’m human, and I talk about my struggles. And I’m passionate so I’m sorry that I got the messaging wrong,” the singer explained. Though she’s issued an apology, the bad blood between Lovato and The Bigg Chill doesn’t appear to have lessened one bit.

The Bigg Chill Strikes Back

The frozen yogurt store has denied Lovato’s claims that she sent both a formal letter of apology to the store and donation of $100,000. Furthermore, the business accused the singer of posting photoshopped screenshots of purported messages between herself and the store. The shop posted a screenshot of the alleged messages to their own Instagram Stories, with an added caption that read, “To those of you asking: We have not received any donations from Demi’s team. Nor do we want one. We have not made any changes to our menu. We have not heard anything from Demi since her ‘Sorry, not sorry’ apology on Monday. We have not heard from her team.”

The whole thing has worked out in The Bigg Chill’s favor. The store’s social media following has exploded in the wake of the very public feud, and the chain has seen a surge in customers as well. This fight didn’t work out as well for Lovato, but the singer has evidently moved on from it, as she hasn’t commented further about it.

More News From Gossip Cop

Report: Prince Charles Banished Prince Harry Back To America



‘Skin And Bones’ Johnny Depp Looks Like He’s On ‘His Last Voyage’?



This Hair Oil Is The BEST At Restoring Thinning Hair According To Jennifer Garner



Kirk Douglas’ Death Allegedly Creating Marriage Problems For Catherine Zeta-Jones And Micheal Douglas



Chaz Bono Weight Loss: Here’s How Cher’s Son Once Lost Over 60 Pounds