Friends Worried 'Desperate' Rihanna Rushing Into Things With A$AP Rocky?

The Enquirer is hardly a reliable source for any news about Rihanna. This outlet claimed in February that the singer’s family was worried about her “partying” too much and wanted her to come back home to her native Barbados. Gossip Cop proved the story had no basis in truth. A few months later, the tabloid reported that Rihanna wanted four babies by four different fathers. The outlet took the songstress’s words out of context to concoct that tall tale.