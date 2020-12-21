Friends Worried 'Desperate' Rihanna Rushing Into Things With A$AP Rocky?

Are “friends” of Rihanna worried her new relationship with rapper A$AP Rocky will leave her “broken-hearted?” A tabloid reports that friends thought Rihanna was “rushing into things” with the “playboy rapper.” Gossip Cop investigates.
“Smitten” Rihanna has “fallen hard” for her new boyfriend, A$AP Rocky, and according to the National Enquirer, she’s moving too fast with the relationship. Sources who spoke with the tabloid say friends of the “Work” singer fear Rocky’s “playboy” antics will end up leaving Rihanna with a broken heart.
Rocky is a charming guy, but he also has a love ‘em and leave ‘em reputation.
As proof of Rocky’s “playboy” status, the tabloid mentions that he previously dated model Kendall Jenner, as well as fellow musical artists Iggy Azalea and Rita Ora. Regardless, so-called “insiders” snitch that Rihanna “believes Rocky might be the one!”
Everyone’s concerned she’s more into him than he is into her!
After her relationship with Chris Brown ended amid domestic abuse charges for Brown, and Rihanna’s 3-year romance with billionaire Hassan Jameel came to a “bitter” end, the 32-year-old songstress was supposedly ready to move on. The source claims that Rihanna is “desperate to meet a man she can see herself with for the rest of her life,” although, “everybody thinks she’s rushing into things with Rocky,” the tipster explains.
Rocky’s not interested in a long-term romance. Rihanna shouldn’t be thinking of this as more than a port in the storm.
Doesn’t this tabloid know that Rihanna is a savage? It’s interesting that the outlet uses outdated stereotypes to try to portray Rihanna as “desperate” and love-blind when it’s absolutely not true. Though the tabloid takes the time to detail A$AP Rocky’s past conquests, it should be noted that Rihanna has left a string of broken hearts behind herself as well.
The “Umbrella” singer dated Drake on and off for close to seven years, and it was reportedly Rihanna who ultimately pulled the plug on the relationship. Why doesn’t the tabloid describe her as a “love ‘em and leave ‘em” type? Because it doesn’t fit the clearly bogus narrative it decided to push.
The Enquirer is hardly a reliable source for any news about Rihanna. This outlet claimed in February that the singer’s family was worried about her “partying” too much and wanted her to come back home to her native Barbados. Gossip Cop proved the story had no basis in truth. A few months later, the tabloid reported that Rihanna wanted four babies by four different fathers. The outlet took the songstress’s words out of context to concoct that tall tale.
Gossip Cop cannot come to a verdict either way.
