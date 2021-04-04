Friends Trying To Get Ben Affleck And Jennifer Garner Back Together?

Are Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner getting back together? That’s what one tabloid is implying. Gossip Cop can set the record straight.

‘Ben & Jen Reboot’ In The Works?

According to a recent edition of National Enquirer, friends of Affleck and Garner are pushing for the pair to get back together. The magazine insists that the couple’s respective “string of failed romances” since their split back in 2015 serves as proof that they aren’t happy apart.

Furthermore, the tabloid claims that they won’t find the same happiness with anyone else that they had with each other. It also claims that since they’ve been separated, the couple’s spark “has never really gone away.” According to the article, their friends see that they belong together, and are just trying to get them to see that themselves.

The article also refers back to statements Affleck made in the past about regretting his divorce from Garner. Additionally, it takes a look at recent comments from Garner about not wanting to be single forever. The tabloid sees in their comments evidence for an impending reunion. It concludes by saying that the exes’ friends’ hopes are high that they will see them reunite and that it “will be forever this time.”

Affleck And Garner’s Friends Push For Their Reunion

So, is the pair going to follow their friends’ advice and give their relationship another shot? From what we know, it doesn’t seem likely.

Firstly, it’s true the advice of friends can be a powerful thing. That being said, it’s doubtful Affleck and Garner would make such an eventful decision for their family simply because their friends want them to. Secondly, the article relies on the word of an alleged insider to substantiate the wishes of Affleck and Garner’s friends. This makes the entire story questionable. True friends that actually have any bearing on the decisions of the couple are most likely not running to the tabloids.

Then there’s the matter of the couple’s comments. Although it’s true that Affleck did say he regretted divorcing Garner, he made no assertion that he wished to get back to together. No to mention, those comments were made years ago. The actor has since moved on and dated other people.

Additionally, Garner’s confession that she does want to date again was genuine, but it was also accompanied by the actress’s insistence that she is not looking to date right now, and is “far from” ever getting married again. The actress dated John Miller for two years after her split from Affleck, and clearly hasn’t spent all this time romantically hung up on her ex-husband.

The article’s assertion that the couple is incapable of being happy with anyone else is far-reaching. Both Affleck and Garner have had serious relationships with other people since their split. By all reports, the couple has moved on and is happily co-parenting their three children together.

The Tabloids On Affleck And Garner

It’s clear the tabloids want Affleck and Garner to get back together. Another article recently claimed that Garner was ready to take Affleck back, which Gossip Cop proved totally false. There was also a nearly identical claim that Affleck was begging Garner for a second chance, which Gossip Cop debunked. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner are clearly in a very good place as ex-spouses and co-parents and that only is enough reason for their friends to celebrate.

