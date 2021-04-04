Gossip Cop

Honest Celebrity News & Gossip

Ellen DeGeneres on the left in a white suit, standing with Portia De Rossi on the right in a very low cut blue dress. Celebrities Ellen DeGeneres, Portia De Rossi Headed For $500 Million Divorce?

Did Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi get divorced? Some stories age like wine and others age like milk. Last year Gossip Cop confronted that story, but since it’s been a while we’re taking a look back to see what’s going on. Here’s what we found. ‘Tears, Nasty Fights And Getting Even’ The cover story […]

 by Matthew Radulski
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner together, when they were married. Celebrities Friends Trying To Get Ben Affleck And Jennifer Garner Back Together?

Are Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner getting back together? That’s what one tabloid is implying. Gossip Cop can set the record straight.  ‘Ben & Jen Reboot’ In The Works?  According to a recent edition of National Enquirer, friends of Affleck and Garner are pushing for the pair to get back together. The magazine insists that the couple’s respective “string of failed romances” since their […]

 by Ariel Gordon
Heidi Klum wearing a sparkly black dress and standing in front of a pink backdrop. Celebrities Johan Samuel: The Real Meaning Behind Heidi Klum’s Son’s Full Name

As one of the most well-known models and TV hosts in the world, Heidi Klum is a titan of the entertainment industry. She also knows a thing or two about being a mom, thanks to her four awesome kids. The former Victoria’s Secret Angel has raised two daughters and two sons, including 14-year-old Johan Riley […]

 by Jane Andrews
screenshot of Pete Davidson in a red hoodie on SNL's Weekend Update Celebrities ‘Arrogant And Cocky’ Pete Davidson Annoying ‘SNL’ Castmates, Bragging About Film Roles?

Pete Davidson has had a busy few months, and it’s not just his role as Saturday Night Live‘s most popular performer that’s fueling his stardom. With multiple movie roles both behind him and ahead, one report says that his success has gone to his head and it is frustrating his co-workers at SNL. Here’s what […]

 by Griffin Matis
Celebrities

Friends Trying To Get Ben Affleck And Jennifer Garner Back Together?

A
Ariel Gordon
3:00 pm, April 4, 2021
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner together, when they were married.
(Featureflash Photo Agency/Shutterstock.com)

Are Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner getting back together? That’s what one tabloid is implying. Gossip Cop can set the record straight. 

‘Ben & Jen Reboot’ In The Works? 

According to a recent edition of National Enquirer, friends of Affleck and Garner are pushing for the pair to get back together. The magazine insists that the couple’s respective “string of failed romances” since their split back in 2015 serves as proof that they aren’t happy apart.  

Furthermore, the tabloid claims that they won’t find the same happiness with anyone else that they had with each other. It also claims that since they’ve been separated, the couple’s spark “has never really gone away.” According to the article, their friends see that they belong together, and are just trying to get them to see that themselves. 

The article also refers back to statements Affleck made in the past about regretting his divorce from Garner. Additionally, it takes a look at recent comments from Garner about not wanting to be single forever. The tabloid sees in their comments evidence for an impending reunion. It concludes by saying that the exes’ friends’ hopes are high that they will see them reunite and that it “will be forever this time.”  

Affleck And Garner’s Friends Push For Their Reunion 

So, is the pair going to follow their friends’ advice and give their relationship another shot? From what we know, it doesn’t seem likely. 

Firstly, it’s true the advice of friends can be a powerful thing. That being said, it’s doubtful Affleck and Garner would make such an eventful decision for their family simply because their friends want them to. Secondly, the article relies on the word of an alleged insider to substantiate the wishes of Affleck and Garner’s friends. This makes the entire story questionable. True friends that actually have any bearing on the decisions of the couple are most likely not running to the tabloids. 

Then there’s the matter of the couple’s comments. Although it’s true that Affleck did say he regretted divorcing Garner, he made no assertion that he wished to get back to together. No to mention, those comments were made years ago. The actor has since moved on and dated other people. 

Additionally, Garner’s confession that she does want to date again was genuine, but it was also accompanied by the actress’s insistence that she is not looking to date right now, and is “far from” ever getting married again. The actress dated John Miller for two years after her split from Affleck, and clearly hasn’t spent all this time romantically hung up on her ex-husband.  

The article’s assertion that the couple is incapable of being happy with anyone else is far-reaching. Both Affleck and Garner have had serious relationships with other people since their split. By all reports, the couple has moved on and is happily co-parenting their three children together. 

The Tabloids On Affleck And Garner 

It’s clear the tabloids want Affleck and Garner to get back together. Another article recently claimed that Garner was ready to take Affleck back, which Gossip Cop proved totally false. There was also a nearly identical claim that Affleck was begging Garner for a second chance, which Gossip Cop debunked. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner are clearly in a very good place as ex-spouses and co-parents and that only is enough reason for their friends to celebrate.

More News From Gossip Cop

How ‘Boy Meets World’s’ Maitland Ward Plans To Juggle Adult Film Career After TV Return

Amal And George Clooney Giving Marriage ‘One Last Shot’ As He Prepares To Get Into Politics?

Audrina Patridge’s Controversial ‘Skirt Jeans’ Has The Internet Divided

Kim Kardashian Dating CNN’s Van Jones?

Liv Tyler’s Son Looks Like His Famous Grandfather

  • ©Copyright 2021
  • For details on Quillt's privacy and cookie policies, please visit our privacy policy page.