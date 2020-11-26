'Friends' Reunion Still In Jeopardy Because Of Matthew Perry?

The long-awaited Friends reunion will be one to remember. But is one cast member the reason the special hasn’t aired? In 2019, one tabloid claimed Matthew Perry was sabotaging the reunion. Gossip Cop looked into the story when it came out. Since time has passed, let’s take a look back at the report and what we learned.
Around this time last year, NW reported Matthew Perry was putting the special at risk by disrupting early meetings about the project. According to the tabloid, the other castmates from the iconic series had a "secret late-night meeting" at the HBO Max headquarters to discuss the project, but things “quickly went awry.”
A source told the magazine that Perry was at fault, stating, “Matthew was quick to voice his disappointment with the ideas and told the writers he was 'unimpressed' and 'uninspired' by everything he'd heard." The insider revealed Perry’s co-stars didn’t back him up and they “turned on them for not supporting him and accused them of being more interested in money than giving the fans the best."
The tipster added the Fools Rush In star stormed out of the meeting "in a rage" after accusing the cast of conspiring to make his part smaller, which resulted in David Schwimmer and Matt Le Blanc suggesting he’d be written out of the show entirely. The insider concluded the dramatic tale by claiming Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow were reduced to tears after the meeting. “They were left devastated after the meeting that they thought would get the ball rolling ended up potentially destroying their reunion dream," the source added.
Gossip Cop busted the phony story when it came out. A year later, our false verdict remains. For starters, it’s been confirmed that all six main cast members will be returning for the Friends reunion. Additionally, Matthew Perry recently stated the special will air on HBO Max in March 2021. Even more, the show is not scripted, nor was it ever planned to be, so the idea of "writing Perry out" was completely made up by the tabloid.
The reason why the show was pushed back was due to the coronavirus epidemic, not Perry allegedly “sabotaging” meetings. Gossip Cop has also corrected other rumors that asserted The Whole Nine Yards actor was trying to ruin the upcoming reunion. We’re not sure why the tabloids continue to make these malicious claims about the actor, but Gossip Cop has and will continue to expose these phony stories. For example, we busted NW last July for asserting Perry’s costars were concerned about his health. It’s no secret the actor has struggled with substance abuse in the past, yet, Gossip Cop learned from a spokesperson for the story was fabricated.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.
