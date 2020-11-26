'Friends' Reunion Still In Jeopardy Because Of Matthew Perry?

The Tabloids Continue To Pick On Matthew Perry

The reason why the show was pushed back was due to the coronavirus epidemic, not Perry allegedly “sabotaging” meetings. Gossip Cop has also corrected other rumors that asserted The Whole Nine Yards actor was trying to ruin the upcoming reunion. We’re not sure why the tabloids continue to make these malicious claims about the actor, but Gossip Cop has and will continue to expose these phony stories. For example, we busted NW last July for asserting Perry’s costars were concerned about his health. It’s no secret the actor has struggled with substance abuse in the past, yet, Gossip Cop learned from a spokesperson for the story was fabricated.