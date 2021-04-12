‘Friends’ Reunion In Crisis Over Brad Pitt Cameo?

A breaking report says that Brad Pitt almost broke up a Friends cast reunion. Did this really happen? Gossip Cop sets the record straight.

Brad Pitt’s Dividing the ‘Friends’ Cast

According to New Idea, a planned Brad Pitt cameo in a Friends reunion special almost destroyed the whole project. Apparently, the actor’s appearance caused uproar among the cast and crew, who think Pitt and Aniston’s romantic history will overshadow the entire reunion. A well-placed insider claims, “When the list of cameo appearances came out, Brad’s name was the ‘big surprise guest’ and there’s no doubt it will get a lot of attention for the show.” Of course, there is no mention of where this insidious insider scoped out this information.

Supposedly, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer, and Matthew Perry considered the issue, while Courtney Cox and Lisa Kudrow worried that the whole Aniston and Pitt saga would overshadow everything. For reference, Brad Pitt appeared as a cameo in a 2001 episode during his marriage to Aniston. The couple split in 2005, but have remained linked together in the tabloids’ eyes. After Pitt’s breakup with Angelina Jolie in 2016, tabloid outlets endlessly claim that Aniston is providing Pitt a shoulder to cry on and that they have indeed reignited their relationship, despite both stars and their reps denying it.

No Reunion Episode

First of all, this tabloid among others are spewing misinformation by calling this reunion a Friends episode. Rather, it’s more of a discussion and interview with the cast, and in fact, Pitt’s name hasn’t even been mentioned by any legitimate outlet. Still, even if he did appear, it wouldn’t stir up such devastating drama that they’d cancel the whole thing. And if the reunion’s producers thought it would, they probably just wouldn’t invite Pitt, considering he wasn’t a major part of the cast by any means. Basically, this is New Idea’s way of rehashing the previous couple’s infamous musings.

Brad Pitt And Jennifer Aniston Reunion Rumors

As one of Hollywood’s most beloved and shipped pairing, the tabloids leap at any opportunity to dredge up Pitt and Aniston drama, even when it doesn’t exist. Any time there’s even a .001% chance they’ll be near the same vicinity, these phony outlets suggest the two are reuniting and rekindling a romantic relationship. In 2019, Gossip Cop busted a bogus story claiming that Pitt and Aniston planned to publicly announce they were getting back together at the 2020 Golden Globes. Then, a couple months later, Heat purported that the two were planning a post Oscars vacation after renewing their love for each other. In extra outlandish fashion, NW tried to say Jolie could hardly stand without collapsing because she was so distraught about the two getting back together, when, in fact, they’ve obviously never gotten back together.

Gossip Cop wonders if there’s an expiration date on this false narrative, but until then, we’ll continue dishing the scoop on the latest stories about Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston.

