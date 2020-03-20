‘Friends’ Reunion In Crisis Because The Cast Can’t Stop Fighting?

EXCLUSIVE

By Andrew Shuster |

Is the Friends reunion special in crisis because the six cast members can’t stop fighting with each other? That’s what one of the tabloids is reporting. Gossip Cop can set the record straight.

According to Woman’s Day, “there’s been nothing but in-fighting” among Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry and Matt LeBlanc as they try to put together the Friends reunion for HBO Max. Among the issues, says an alleged insider, is that Schwimmer “was under the assumption he’d be directing and was extremely annoyed to find out later that he wasn’t. He stormed out of a meeting after he found out he wasn’t even going to be a co-director.”

The unknown source says things escalated when Perry “demanded a total script rewrite” because he found the plot to be “desperate” and “tacky.” “In the old days Matthew loved to sit in on the writing sessions and was an integral part of the script-editing process,” adds the suspicious tipster. “But this time around he feels as if the show’s lost its sparkle and he fears it will destroy the magic of Friends and leave a bitter taste in fans’ mouths.”

From there, the unidentified insider say Aniston was furious to learn that the three male stars had negotiated a better deal behind her back. “Jen felt betrayed… she confronted them about it, which has caused even more tension and bitterness. She’s already starting to regret pushing so hard for the reunion.” As for Cox, she’s supposedly demanding that the shooting schedule be changed as it clashes with a trip she had planned to Ireland with her boyfriend Johnny McDaid. Kudrow is the one trying to play peacemaker, and has “called a meeting at her home in a bid to dissolve all the tensions before everything falls apart.”

The tabloid’s phony story is illogical for several reason. For starters, the Friends reunion is an unscripted special that will consist of an interview with the main six cast members. There’s no “plot” to be rewritten, so Perry doesn’t have any issues with the nonexistent script. As for Schwimmer, the actor’s spokesperson assures us he’s not demanding to direct the show.

Gossip Cop also reached out to Aniston’s rep, who tells us the male stars haven’t negotiated a better deal. Per Variety, all six Friends stars will be getting $2.5 million apiece. The actress’s rep, who’s qualified to speak on her behalf, says every detail of the tabloid’s article is “completely false.”

It should be noted, the Friends reunion is sort of in a crisis – but it has nothing to do with the cast fighting. It was reported this week that production on the Friends reunion has been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The show was scheduled to be filmed next week, but production won’t happen until at least May, if not later. However, when the special does get underway, all six cast members will be very happy to reunite and there’s been zero tension among them.

