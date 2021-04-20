Friends Of Diana Ross Worried About Her Health?

Is Diana Ross working too hard? One report says her friends are worried that she’s almost at the point of exhaustion. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Pushing Herself To Brink’

According to the National Enquirer, “diva” Diana Ross is refusing to slow down. The “I’m Coming Out” singer recently had her 77th birthday and celebrated it by announcing a new album. An insider says “she’s been tinkering with it for the longest time and anyone can see the process is wearing her down.”

Friends and family of Ross are concerned that she’s pushing herself too hard and are urging her to slow down. A source says Ross “needs to constantly be busy to feel relevant,” and is “crazy tired all the time.” The article concludes with a tipster adding, “the fear is she’ll collapse from exhaustion. She may feel young – but the body tells a different story!”

Just Doesn’t Add Up

The story doesn’t maintain a logical narrative. A few paragraphs before that closing sentence, the source said “to her credit she’s in good shape.” Which is it? Is she fine or is her body betraying her exhaustion?

Ross’s actual inner circle, which this story claims to have access to, would never talk to an outlet like the Enquirer. This so-called source says Ross is “in and out of the studio and traveling coast to coast” while working on this album, but Gossip Cop knows this isn’t true. A recent tweet from Ross said she’s been working on the new album from home.

I miss preforming soo much , I am glad I am recording new music and songs in my home studio , this makes me happy ,coming soon ! pic.twitter.com/UTis5FBicy — Ms. Ross (@DianaRoss) February 21, 2021

This is the same tabloid that recently claimed friends of Liza Minnelli feared that her health could be in danger. Minnelli personally denied this story, which just proves that you can’t trust that these so-called “friends” are legitimate. With no hard evidence beyond this, Gossip Cop proves this story is completely false.

Dime A Dozen

This tabloid regularly calls out the fitness of celebrities who are in tip-top shape. Drew Barrymore, Ben Affleck, and Jimmy Fallon have all had their physical health questioned by this tabloid for no legitimate reason. This is just a trope this lazy tabloid frequently falls back on.

This story is most reminiscent of an OK! story which claimed Dolly Parton was running herself ragged. Both stories called out the music legends for being workaholics at their age. Apparently, folks over 70 can’t work hard without tabloids calling them out. It’s just silly. Diana Ross is doing fine and looks primed for a successful 2021 and beyond.

More News From Gossip Cop

Michelle Obama Divorcing Barack, Stepping Away From The Spotlight

Tiger Woods Asleep At The Wheel? Accident Investigator Claims He Might Have Been

Prince William Secretly Coronated King As Queen Elizabeth Plans To Step Down?

This Controversial Shoe Is the Biggest Footwear Trend Of 2021

Report: Lori Loughlin And Mossimo Giannulli Have ‘Tense’ Reunion After He Is Released From Jail