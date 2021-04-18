Friends Fearing For ‘Hefty Hermit’ Jack Nicholson’s Life?

Are Jack Nicholson‘s friends concerned he’s gained too much weight? That’s what one tabloid is claiming. Gossip Cop investigates the rumor.

‘Ballooning’ Jack Nicholson Struggling To Keep The Weight Off?

According to the National Enquirer, Jack Nicholson’s weight has become life-threatening. The magazine insists that Nicholson has been fighting a losing battle with his weight for some time now. His weight has become so out of control, the publication claims, that his doctors are concerned for his well-being. A supposed inside source on Nicholson spills to the tabloid that “he’s clocking in at around 350 pounds and knows he’s a sorry sight,” the source continued, “he doesn’t want people to see him looking like this and has become a virtual recluse!”

The tabloid shares a picture of Nicholson on a public stroll, with a caption describing how he had “hush-hush bypass surgery” back in 2017. It goes on to further shame the One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest actor, rolling lots of dirty details. The tabloid calls out his sex life as a “Hollywood horndog,” and his recent career failings as an “outmoded megastar” to depict that Nicholson has seemingly given up.

The tabloid consults some alleged expert advice, insisting that “you can’t beat obesity with just bypass surgery. He needs psychological counseling.” The tabloid ends on the note that “if he keeps up like this, he’s on a life-threatening path!”

The Tabloid Isn’t Concerned About Nicholson’s Health

So, is it true that Jack Nicholson’s poor diet is killing him? While it’s unlikely, it’s even less likely that the tabloid cares.

It’s typical tabloid fashion to feign concern for a star’s health when the real story is body-shaming. The magazine is not subtle, calling Nicholson a “beached whale,” “chubby,” and likening him to a balloon. It’s a horribly offensive article that informs the reader little about Nicholson’s actual life. The truth is, his weight doesn’t matter, and despite the claims, the magazine has absolutely no insight into the condition of his health. This article was meant to shame Nicholson and nothing more.

Furthermore, the tabloid insists that Nicholson is a washed-up has-been that is wasting away and “stuffing his face” because Hollywood is done with him. Sure, Nicholson hasn’t been in a movie in a while, but the man is going on 84 years old, and his career has likely slowed down by choice and nothing else. Additionally, Nicholson is one of the most awarded actors in the history of the Academy Awards, and still commands a great deal of respect. The image the tabloid paints of him is built on fat-shaming and nothing more.

The Tabloid’s History With Body-Shaming

Unfortunately, it’s an unsurprising story from the National Enquirer. The tabloid is infamous for fat-shaming celebrities, so this piece on Nicholson is run-of-the-mill. Not long ago, Gossip Cop covered the magazine’s claims that Steve Harvey’s weight was getting out of hand. Then, the tabloid made a similar claim about Kelly Clarkson, making the ridiculous assertion that her job was in jeopardy because of her weight. The publication has even gone after Jimmy Fallon in the past, claiming he was stress eating because of bad ratings. Clearly, the tabloid has a concerning past when it comes to body-shaming celebrities and can’t be trusted.

