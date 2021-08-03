Friends ‘Fear’ That ‘Desperate’ Wendy Williams Is ‘Out Of Control’?

Are Wendy Williams’ friends fearing she’s out of control while on the hunt for her next boyfriend? One tabloid claims the “TV queen” has been on a “downward spiral” ever since her divorce from Kevin Hunter. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Cougar’ Wendy Williams On ‘Frantic Hunt For True Love’?

This week, the Globe reports Wendy Williams has “plunged into a string of loveless dates with boytoys,” leaving friends to fear she’s near rock bottom. The outlet suggests Williams’ mental health has been on a steady decline ever since she called it quits with her cheating husband Kevin Hunter. An inside source confides, “Wendy’s desperate to fill the void left by divorce and find love again,” adding, “She’s been on a bunch of casual dating apps, uses fake pictures so no one knows it’s her until she invites them over to her penthouse.”

The snitch dishes, “The guys are really young, in their 20s at least. She’s saying they are the only ones that can really satisfy her. But it’s clearly more about validating her low self-esteem.” The insider insists Williams’ “reckless” love life keeps her “up until all hours and she shows up to work totally exhausted. Everyone is urging her to stop, but she’s addicted to the attention.” The tabloid then suggests Williams has her eye on dating rapper Ray J, who just so happens to have been Kim Kardashian’s partner in her infamous 2005 sex tape.

Williams recently posted a photo of herself with the rapper captioned, “Guess who’s treating me to brunch? He’s very cute & very married. I’m close to his family & he is my little brother.” Although her effort to keep things looking platonic doesn’t have the outlet’s insider convinced. “None of her friends are buying it,” the tipster insists, “She’s totally out of control. Her friends are telling her to take a break, but she won’t listen.”

Wendy Williams Battling ‘Plummeting Self-Esteem’ By Hooking Up With Younger Men?

So, is Wendy Williams’ love life really spiraling out of control? That doesn’t seem to be the case. Firstly, the tabloid seems to have no shortage of demeaning insults for Williams, calling her a “blabbermouth” and a “cougar.” It’s clear this report was only meant to insult the TV personality. And while Williams has had her fair share of bumpy relationships, these claims of her bedding 20-year-old “boytoys” are unfounded. Other than the word of some unnamed insider, there have been no reports substantiating these claims that Williams is desperately prowling for company.

Furthermore, Williams has made it clear that she admires Ray J, but she is not in any kind of romantic relationship with him. Other than a friendly brunch together, which Williams was completely upfront about, there is nothing else linking them.

The Globe has a long history with Wendy Williams. Gossip Cop has caught the rag publishing misleading stories about the talk show host more times than we can count. Last year, the outlet alleged Williams suffered a stroke on-air. Then the tabloid speculated Williams was at risk of relapsing. The publication even alleged she was “starving herself” ahead of the return of her show. Clearly, the Globe can’t be trusted when it comes to Wendy Williams.

