Friends Fear Margaret Qualley Is Getting Too Thin?

This Is Far From The First Bogus Article About Qualley

One true thing in this article is that Margaret Qualley’s star is definitely on the rise. Perhaps that’s why the tabloids target her so much with their nonsensical stories. For instance, the National Enquirer reported earlier this year that Qualley was determined to date Captain America star Chris Evans. The actress was supposedly spotted “crushing” on Evans and being very “flirty” with him at a Golden Globes party, but Gossip Cop discovered the claims were far from accurate, it was nothing more than a friendly chat.