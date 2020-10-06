Friends Fear Margaret Qualley Is Getting Too Thin?

Are people afraid that Margaret Qualley is getting too thin? One outlet claimed the Once Upon A Time In...Hollywood actress had gotten so skinny that her friends were beginning to worry. Gossip Cop looked into the story and had our own thoughts on the matter.
“Fears For Margaret” read the header on a recent story from In Touch. The model turned actress has supposedly shocked onlookers with how thin she’s gotten during lockdown. A so-called “eyewitness” told the tabloid, “She looked incredibly frail.”
The outlet claimed friends of the model and former ballerina noticed a supposed drop in Qualley’s weight and were “worried,” a source explained. All the success was clearly causing a physical effect, the tipster insisted, “Her star is steadily rising, but it seems that the pressures that come with it are taking a toll,” before continuing,
She’s naturally thin, but her friends fear she’s getting way too skinny.
The tabloid made sure to note that Qualley previously admitted to having an eating disorder when she was a teen working as a model while living alone in New York City. “She’s not hard-core about what she eats anymore,” the source added, “but she definitely watches what she eats and likes staying fit. Her friends just think she needs to be careful. It’s always go, go, go.”
In all honesty, tabloids have gotten entirely too comfortable discussing celebrities’ weight. There have been numerous shameful speculative articles from many of In Touch’s sister publications about stars like Mila Kunis, Celine Dion, Gwyneth Paltrow, and even British royalty like Kate Middleton losing a dangerous amount of weight.
None of these reports were true, of course. Just like this article, they were simply a shameless attempt to entice readers with a false story. The outlet also deliberately chose a photo that displayed the young actress in an unflattering way in order to further its demonstrably untrue narrative.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.