Friends Fear Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel Splitting Over Quarantine Fights?

First of all, it’s been proven time and again that Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel are committed to their marriage, despite the incident that took place in New Orleans. Gossip Cop has also debunked previous reporting from the Enquirer about Biel’s supposed jealousy over Timberlake’s online interactions with Britney Spears. Could Biel and Timberlake be arguing while in quarantine? It’s very likely, since according to a recent study, only about 18% of couples reported being satisfied with communication with their partners. That being said, the rise of anxiety due to both quarantine and the ongoing coronavirus pandemic has evidently put a strain on many couples, so Timberlake and Biel are far from unusual in this aspect, if the allegations of “squabbles” are even true. This story is clearly mostly false, since it unfortunately relies on the Enquirer’s prior faulty reporting.