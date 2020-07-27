Friends Fear Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel Splitting Over Quarantine Fights?

Are “pals” of Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel worried that the couple’s quarantine fights will lead to a split? That’s what one tabloid reports. Gossip Cop looked to our past reporting and the facts to come to a different conclusion.
The latest issue of the National Enquirer insists that friends of Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel believe a divorce might be in the works if the couple is forced to spend more time together in quarantine. “Jessica and Justin are having problems again,” the outlet’s source says. The famous couple has allegedly been having a number of increasingly nasty fights since lockdown began. “They’ve been together for too long in lockdown, and it’s weighed on them,” the “insider” continues, gloomily adding, “Friends are worried they won’t stay together.”
Now sources say Biel is supposedly still “fuming” over Timberlake “trading cutesy online comments” with his ex-girlfriend of almost twenty years, Britney Spears. This supposed fight between spouses came months after Timberlake was photographed holding hands with his Palmers co-star Alisha Wainwright. Timberlake later issued a public apology to his wife and family for the “lapse of judgement” but insisted that nothing else had happened.
According to far more reputable sources, Biel accepted Timberlake’s apology and the couple has been determined to move on from the incident. But according to this untrustworthy publication and its insiders, Timberlake has been struggling to win Biel’s trust back ever since. Despite the fact that both spouses “have been in therapy” and Timberlake has promised “to spend more time at home” with the couple’s son, the atmosphere between them is still tense. Now Biel and Timberlake “are bickering and having escalated fights. It gets heated because they are both strong-willed.” It’s not hard to see why Gossip Cop is so skeptical about this story.
First of all, it’s been proven time and again that Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel are committed to their marriage, despite the incident that took place in New Orleans. Gossip Cop has also debunked previous reporting from the Enquirer about Biel’s supposed jealousy over Timberlake’s online interactions with Britney Spears. Could Biel and Timberlake be arguing while in quarantine? It’s very likely, since according to a recent study, only about 18% of couples reported being satisfied with communication with their partners. That being said, the rise of anxiety due to both quarantine and the ongoing coronavirus pandemic has evidently put a strain on many couples, so Timberlake and Biel are far from unusual in this aspect, if the allegations of “squabbles” are even true. This story is clearly mostly false, since it unfortunately relies on the Enquirer’s prior faulty reporting.
After all, this is the same outlet that reported that Justin Timberlake would be dropping a planned tribute to the late icon Prince during his tour. That was absolutely untrue, Gossip Cop discovered. Tabloids like this one will continue to spew nonsense in a desperate attempt to get readers.
Gossip Cop believes there to be elements of truth, but the story is ultimately misleading.