Friends Fear Ben Affleck Could Relapse Amid Ana De Armas Breakup? Here Are The Facts

After a whirlwind romance, Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck broke up in January. The couple met while filming Deep Water, but won’t be together for its press tour. One tabloid claims Affleck’s friends are worried he’ll relapse over the heartbreak. Gossip Cop investigates.
According to the National Enquirer, “crushed and confused Ben Affleck is devastated over how Ana de Armas dumped him by phone.” The Gigli star “looks terrible and there are genuine fears he’ll relapse and start drinking like he did after his other breakups,” a source said. In his first sighting since the break-up, Affleck “appeared gaunt and ungroomed,” which is evidence that “he’s having a rough time.”
The two-time Academy Award winner is now “wondering if she was ever that into him at all.” Affleck felt this was a serious relationship, but “his doubts and insecurities are telling him she didn’t feel the same way, and that hurts.” Affleck’s friends, including Matt Damon and Jennifer Garner, are “rushing to his side to prevent him from tumbling back into the abyss.”
The abyss in this case would be falling off the wagon. Garner “thinks Ana did a good job of handling Ben, but he’s fallen apart since the split and Jen’s picking up the pieces.” The Elektra actress “thinks Ana was too young and Ben wasn’t being realistic.” The article concludes by saying “Jen’s view is- what do you expect when you date a woman that age?”
Look, break-ups are never easy, and Gossip Cop does not doubt that both Affleck and de Armas are both feeling blue over it. The No Time To Die star recently got a new haircut, a behavior we often associate with break-ups.
ET, a far more reputable source than the Enquirer, said Affleck is doing as well as can be. A source told the outlet “Ben is happy, healthy and doing great since his breakup with Ana,” and his “friends and Jen Garner are supportive of him moving on. Those close to Ben thought the relationship wasn’t working for either of them anymore." The break-up was a “mutual decision,” and the two are still texting.
It’s safe to say the reality of Affleck’s current situation is simply not the one described by the Enquirer. Friends are supporting him because that’s what friends do during a break-up, but it’s just cruel to speculate that he might fall off the wagon.
This tabloid said Affleck may relapse in Ireland in October, but that did not happen. It claimed Damon was ending the friendship, but in this story (and in real life) the two are still besties. Gossip Cop also busted its claim that Affleck was choosing de Armas over his children, as Affleck is still a very devoted father. This is not a reliable source when it comes to stories about Ben Affleck, period.
Gossip Cop believes there to be elements of truth, but the story is ultimately misleading.
