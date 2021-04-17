‘Friends’ Cast Worried Reunion Show Will Bomb?

Are the stars of Friends worried their reunion show will bomb? That’s what one tabloid is reporting. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Friends’ Cast Scared Reunion Will Be A ‘Major Flop’?

A recent edition of the National Enquirer is raising some concerns among fans of the ’90s sitcom Friends. According the tabloid, the cast is uncertain of how fans will take to how they’ve aged. An insider confides to the tabloid, “There’s some serious anxiety, especially knowing they’ll be judged on their looks.” The source continues, insisting that while Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer’s looks are just fine, “Matt LeBlanc, Lisa Kudrow and definitely Matthew Perry have struggled with the aging process and they’re camera shy these days for that reason.”

That isn’t the only reason the cast is concerned, the tabloid insists. From what’s been shared about the reunion, the show will not be scripted, and they will not be in character for the majority of the show. According to the magazine, the reunion show’s unscripted nature has the actors feeling uncomfortable. The insider claims, “They’re worried about the format being totally unscripted because most of them have no experience in that.”

Finally, the tabloid asserts that the co-stars simply are not enthusiastic to be working together again. The insider spills to the tabloid that the actors are only agreeing to the show because “a $2.5 million check is impossible to pass up.” Despite the money, the source concedes that the stars are “far from happy campers, which is why — with the exception of Courtney Cox and Jen — you rarely, if ever, see them together.”

The ‘Friends’ Reunion Isn’t Going To Flop

So, are the stars of Friends really concerned their reunion will flop? It’s unlikely.

First of all, the insider is suspicious at best. The alleged source simply speculated based on public knowledge and provides no real information to suggest there is any reason to be concerned. The way the source speculates on the cast’s looks is highly offensive and totally baseless. The cast has been far from “camera shy” as the article suggests, and many of them have made plenty of on-camera appearances in recent years. The tabloid clearly hasn’t done its research.

Finally, while the six sitcom stars clearly live their own lives with busy schedules, they haven’t been steering clear of each other. For example, the insider doesn’t even bother to mention how Lisa Kudrow is often seen with Jennifer Aniston and Courtney Cox. Anyone could simply scroll through the actors’ Instagram profiles and see there’s no tension there.

Finally, the main point of the article: Will the show bomb? It’s almost impossible for this reunion to fail. The highly anticipated reunion will revisit one of the most popular sitcoms ever aired. The audience is definitely there, and they will surely eat it up once it’s released. It’s honestly ridiculous to suggest there is any concern about the reunion show not bringing in viewers.

The Tabloids On Flops

Besides, the National Enquirer is hard to trust when it comes to stories about shows or movies or albums flopping. Not long ago, the tabloid reported that Jimmy Fallon’s show ratings had gone in the toilet, which simply wasn’t true. Gossip Cop also debunked the tabloid’s claim that Miley Cyrus was desperate after her new album “tanked.”

