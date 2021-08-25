Gossip Cop

Honest Celebrity News & Gossip

Kris Jenner in a black and silver outfit with Corey Gamble in a blue suit Celebrities Kris Jenner Having $2 Million Wedding With Corey Gamble, Reports Say

Kris Jenner’s been married twice, and she’s built empires on both names. Rumors swirl that she and longtime boyfriend Corey Gamble could be tying the knot. They’ve dated since 2014, so a wedding wouldn’t be shocking at all. Here are the latest stories Gossip Cop has heard surrounding the possible union. Planning A TV Wedding […]

 by Matthew Radulski
Image of French mani Lifestyle The Fastest And Easiest Way To Get A French Manicure

This TikTok hack for the perfect French many is so easy and quick, you won't believe it actually works–but it does.

 by Kelsey Michal
Two photos featuring Sha'Carri Richardson and Allyson Felix News Sha’Carri Richardson’s Controversial Instagram Post About Allyson Felix Causes Backlash

Sha’Carri Richardson, who was denied a chance at achieving her Olympic dreams after testing positive for cannabis and garnered widespread support, is receiving new backlash after posting what seemed to be shade toward fellow runner Allyson Felix. Felix, who became the most decorated American track athlete of all time during the Tokyo 2021 Olympics, voiced […]

 by Brianna Morton
Salma Hayek in a very low cut purple dress in front of photographers News Salma Hayek Stuns With Weekend Pool Selfie

Salma Hayek is proving Little Miss Popular with her latest pool snap, one the 54-year-old actress shared as she gave off a #sundayvibes with her 18.5 million Instagram followers over the weekend. The MCU star, known for embracing the platform’s hashtags, was all smiles in a luxurious waterside setting on Sunday, with the snap taking […]

 by Rebecca Cukier
Lifestyle

The Fastest And Easiest Way To Get A French Manicure

K
Kelsey Michal
5:15 pm, August 25, 2021
Image of French mani
(Novikov Alex / Shutterstock)

It pretty much goes without saying that not all TikTok trends or hacks are worth the hype. Some are a little ridiculous. Some of them don’t work as well as advertised. And some of them are downright dangerous (such as the infamous Tide pod TikTok challenge of 2018). 

That’s why it’s so damn satisfying to find a viral fad that is awesome on TikTok and actually works in real life.

French manicures are timeless and chic. But they’re also notoriously challenging to do at home, unless you have super steady hands or lots of practice. It’s just too tricky to get that clean, rounded line. And we don’t always have the time or money to head to the nail salon.

Enter the at-home French mani hack.

The Ultimate French Mani Hack

There are actually a few different versions of the TikTok French mani hack, so we’ll walk you through each one of them.

Silicone Stamp Tool

One way to execute this hack is by buying a silicone stamp tool, which you can purchase for really cheap online.

Assuming you’re going for a classic French manicure, paint some of your white polish on to the silicone stamp tool (or a different shade, if you’re wanting something more colorful). Then, just lightly press the stamp tool with still-wet nail polish onto your nail. Repeat with the rest of your nails. And voila, a DIY French manicure!

Foundation Sponge

If you’d like to skip out on buying the silicone stamp tool, some online users have suggested an even more DIY approach.

Take a foundation sponge and some saran wrap. Wrap the saran wrap around the sponge. Just like that, you’ve made your own version of a silicone stamp tool that you can use in the exact same way to create that flawless French tip. 

Hands And Fingers

As DIY as the saran wrap and sponge method is, the third version of this TikTok nail hack takes DIY to a whole other level.

For this option, just paint some white nail polish straight onto the skin of your index finger. Then, dip your nail onto the paint. That’s it!

Enjoy your affordable, do-it-yourself French mani!

More Trending Stories:

Here’s Why You Shouldn’t Be Peeing In The Shower
You Can Now Get Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Products At Target
Woman Turned Away From Party Bus Because Of Her Size Is Now Calling For Change
  • ©Copyright 2021
  • For details on Quillt's privacy and cookie policies, please visit our privacy policy page.