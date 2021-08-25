The Fastest And Easiest Way To Get A French Manicure

It pretty much goes without saying that not all TikTok trends or hacks are worth the hype. Some are a little ridiculous. Some of them don’t work as well as advertised. And some of them are downright dangerous (such as the infamous Tide pod TikTok challenge of 2018).

That’s why it’s so damn satisfying to find a viral fad that is awesome on TikTok and actually works in real life.

French manicures are timeless and chic. But they’re also notoriously challenging to do at home, unless you have super steady hands or lots of practice. It’s just too tricky to get that clean, rounded line. And we don’t always have the time or money to head to the nail salon.

Enter the at-home French mani hack.

The Ultimate French Mani Hack

There are actually a few different versions of the TikTok French mani hack, so we’ll walk you through each one of them.

Silicone Stamp Tool

One way to execute this hack is by buying a silicone stamp tool, which you can purchase for really cheap online.

Assuming you’re going for a classic French manicure, paint some of your white polish on to the silicone stamp tool (or a different shade, if you’re wanting something more colorful). Then, just lightly press the stamp tool with still-wet nail polish onto your nail. Repeat with the rest of your nails. And voila, a DIY French manicure!

Foundation Sponge

If you’d like to skip out on buying the silicone stamp tool, some online users have suggested an even more DIY approach.

Take a foundation sponge and some saran wrap. Wrap the saran wrap around the sponge. Just like that, you’ve made your own version of a silicone stamp tool that you can use in the exact same way to create that flawless French tip.

Hands And Fingers

As DIY as the saran wrap and sponge method is, the third version of this TikTok nail hack takes DIY to a whole other level.

For this option, just paint some white nail polish straight onto the skin of your index finger. Then, dip your nail onto the paint. That’s it!

Enjoy your affordable, do-it-yourself French mani!