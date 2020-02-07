By Brianna Morton |

Fred Armisen and Elisabeth Moss were married less than a year before their relationship turned sour. The couple divorced only eight months after their trip down the aisle. Though neither have publicly said much about their split in 2010, what they have said speaks volumes.

Armisen and Moss first met on the set of Saturday Night Live in 2009 when Moss’ Mad Men co-star Jon Hamm hosted. A year later, the two were married, though the matrimonial bliss wouldn’t last. The Handmaid’s Tale star finalized her divorce from the former SNL cast member in 2011. Armisen admitted during a radio interview on the Howard Stern Show that he had a bad habit when it came to relationships. He displayed a tendency to get absorbed with new relationships, only to regret it later.

Fred Armisen Freaks Out

“I want it all, fast… I want to be married,” Armisen told Stern, via USA Today. “The amount of girls I’ve lived with right away and then somewhere around a year, two years, I get freaked out. Freaked out emotionally… and I actually feel like, ‘oh my god, who is this stranger in my house?'”

These retrospective comments came about a year after Moss spoke about their brief marriage with PageSix. She told them, “One of the greatest things I heard someone say about [Armisen] is, ‘He’s so great at doing impersonations. But the greatest impersonation he does is that of a normal person.’ To me, that sums it up.” When Stern brought these quotes up in his interview with Armisen, the frank comedian agreed wholeheartedly. “I think I was a terrible husband. I think I’m a terrible boyfriend.”

“You Sort Of Disappear…”

Armisen revealed that he’d withdraw in relationships. “You sort of get into all the things you think make you weird, like ‘I’m really into playing Xbox… [or my] record collection.’ You sort of disappear into the things that you think are just your hobbies.” By doing this, Armisen pushed the responsibility of ending the relationship with his partner. Though the Portlandia star doesn’t admit to this behavior during his relationship with Moss, she made it clear that her marriage to him wasn’t a fairy tale.

Moss shared her view of the short-lived, but tumultuous marriage, in a profile in New York Magazine, via Vulture. “It was extremely traumatic and awful and horrible,” she said. “At the same time, it turned out for the best. I’m glad that I’m not there.”

Both Moss and Armisen have moved on romantically. Armisen has been dating Orange is the New Black actress Natasha Lyons since 2014. Moss is also in a relationship. However, the 37-year-old actress has kept her new partner’s identity under wraps, choosing to keep her private life private.