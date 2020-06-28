Frank Ocean Has Fans So Mad They're Considering A Lawsuit

Frank Ocean's Blonded Burns Buyers

The anger seemed to reach a peak this week after a bluntly worded post to the subreddit dedicated to Frank Ocean called out the singer and his team for failing to ship out several of their products. “You can make an excuse for the wildly overpriced shirts (overhead, premium quality, you don't have to buy it etc.) But there is no excuse for taking more than eight months to ship records and shirts,” the user wrote. Other fans complained in the comments, with some claiming to still be waiting for items they ordered in October 2019. Ocean has released multiple singles that were supposed to be printed on vinyl for eager fans, but it doesn’t seem like some of the buyers will have access to their copy of the music anytime soon.